Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is staying safe and warm.
Are there any 6th, 7th, or 8th grade students attending Rivesville Middle interested in going out for track? If so, contact Coach Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010, the coach is trying to see how many kids are interested. Social distancing and guidelines provided by the WVSSAC and the health department will be followed and enforced during all practices and events. Now would be a good time to get your sports physical also.
For those interested in baseball, signups will be held from now until Feb. 20.Email Rivesvilleyouthbaseball@gmail.com with your child’s name and age, you will then be emailed the appropriate documents that will need to be completed and emailed back. Payments will collected preferably through paypal. Arrangements can be made if you do not have the capabilities to do it this way..
Little League ages are 4-12, Junior League-13-15, Softball-9-12, Challenger League- All ages no fee.
The cost per player from little league-softball is $40 and that covers shirt, hat, and registration fee.The players birth certificate and 2 proofs of residency may be required. For additional information contact Chairman Joe Ford at 304-692-6003 or Treasurer Jodie Matheny at 304-657-0784.
This would be a good way to get the kids out and moving, track or baseball.
Last chance to order Girl Scout cookies. Orders need to be placed by Feb. 5 and money is due at time of delivery in March. I don’t have an exact delivery date yet. Cookies are $5 a box. When you purchase cookies from the Girl Scouts you help them to set goals, make decisions, learn money management, people skills and business ethics. If anyone is interested give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email mw at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Happy birthday
Jan. 21, Betty Eileen Roy; Jan. 25, Wyatt Crawley; Feb. 3, Shirley Layman; Feb. 4, Elyssa Loughery Hibbs (my niece, love you); Feb. 4, Eraina Gower; Feb. 9, Sharon Tennant; and Feb.9, Whitney Merrifield.
Hope each of you enjoy your special day.
Don’t forget Friday Feb. 5 is Go Red for Women. Wear red to encourage the awareness of the issue of heart disease in women. About 1 in 5 women die from heart related issues.
Remember I’m always happy to share any news you may have.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
