D.H. Lawrence wrote, “What the eye doesn’t see and the mind doesn’t know, doesn’t exist.” And that phrase has come full circle from being written in a 1928 racy novel, for its time, to today it is being used to describe how little girls can be groomed and tricked into lives of the darkest real-life nightmares unnoticed as we go about our lives.
Right now some of you are ready to stop reading.
Please don’t stop reading this. People’s lives depend on it! Recently I watched a TED Talk where an emergency room physician went from treating 0 people who were being held against their will to seeing hundreds a year that were being held against their will and forced into the most horrible existence.
One of her colleagues asks “how could you be the only doctor that these people get noticed by” and she said, “I’m the only one looking for them.” And as I said in the opening of the second paragraph, a lot of people want to stop reading as soon as they read the words that people are being taken and tricked against their will and are being forced to exist under the most horrible forms of what they are forced to see as living.
Let me start by telling you this. The people who are taking these young girls and in some cases young boys are not doing it in a legitimate truthful way. They tell the children that their parents are being “unreasonable wanting them to do homework and keep their rooms cleaned” and what the child needs is “a break from all of that ridiculous stuff” that parents want them to do. And then they will offer them a gift.
Maybe it will be the latest video game or maybe it will be a CD they like. And in one of the more foul stories I’ve heard the person was on Facebook messaging this child and said, “I’m going to send you tickets to the movies so you and your friends can see that movie your parents don’t want you to see.” The child wrote back “don’t bother I don’t have any way to get to the theater.” The adult says “that’s OK I can give you a ride.”
Did you see how smooth that was? Did you hear the practiced lines that the person used? I want to give you something your parents don’t want you to have. Then “that’s OK, I’ll give you a ride.” It makes my skin crawl.
Here are some signs that a child who is being abused or kept against their will:
• Appearing malnourished.
• Showing signs of physical injuries and abuse.
• Avoiding eye contact, social interaction, and authority figures/law enforcement.
• Seeming to adhere to scripted or rehearsed responses in social interaction.
• Lacking official identification documents.
Have you heard someone say to a child, “Yeah I think that’s awful what your parents want you to do? Your parents are being unfair.” Or they’ll say “I wouldn’t put up with being treated the way your parents are treating you.” These are techniques these people use to undermine the parents and game the ear of the child.
Sadly children are not the only ones taken against their will. Some young adults and adults are tricked into working and serving others against their own will.
Last month, my wife and I were at Palatine Park. Two young girls were on the stage taking pictures of each other and giggling. Without a word from us, one of the girls said, “Isn’t my friend pretty?” My wife said, “Yes she is.” The girl talking to us said, “She wants to be a model. I think she could be a model. Don’t you?” We didn’t reply. Soon after, a young man rode up on a bicycle and the two girls jumped to his attention.
As D.H. Lawrence wrote I didn’t know the signs before so my eyes couldn’t see them, but they do now. And so do you.
