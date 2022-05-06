What a long, strange trip it has been, Farmers.
When I signed up to chaperone the NM Band trip, my thoughts were, “I hope we have fun” and “I hope they’re a lot like the band nerds I grew up with.” Well, they didn’t disappoint.
Our trip to Williamsburg was better than I could’ve imagined and it was a privilege to be able to attend the festival with these young adults. It’s strange when I hear older generations talk negatively, scoff even, at today’s youth. Even my millennial generation gets a bad rep about our lack of responsibility, initiative, know how, and such. In the four days I spent with these students, I can’t imagine why you’d worry about the day the world will be in their care.
Each morning I turned off my alarm well before it was due because I woke up to the sounds of eager students roaming the halls making sure one another were awake and preparing for the day. I saw students spraying their bandmates with sunscreen so as not to burn in the sun all day riding coasters, making sure they checked in with chaperones at the designated times, and not once did we have to wait because a student wasn’t ready when told to be. In fact, they were enjoying breakfast most mornings before the chaperones arrived, early and on task without complaint.
They performed in a professional manner that would’ve made each and every one of you proud to say, “They’re from North Marion High School in Farmington, W.Va. My hometown.” Before you shudder at the thought of Gen Z, maybe you should spend time with these young men and women. You might learn that Z can stand for their zeal for life, taking stress in a zen-like fashion, with a real zippy, sometimes zainy, zest for the future and how they’re going to change the world for the better.
Around town
I leave the area for a few days and we have horses loose on Main Street? Passing through town, a few of the creatures traveling by trailer started to “nag” one another which caused the driver to stop midtown. Witnesses say one of the horses was injured and a vet was called to assist. How exciting can a weekend get.
St. Peter’s donated 300 pounds of food to the Assumption Food Pantry in Littleton as part of their Lenten almsgiving. Special thanks to Diane and Franchesca Aloi and Kathy Pitman who organized the donation and George Tippner who loaded and delivered it to the pantry. Happy Anniversary to Jeff and Carol Taylor, Frank and Theresa Witt, and Mark and Cara Starsick. Friday’s special at the Baker’s Nook is rigatoni, side salad and roll for $10.50. If I were you, I’d snag a cupcake. They’ve had some delectable flavors in the case this week.
Keep tabs on the Smokey the Bear sign in town if you feel the need to clean up the yard or build a bonfire. Don’t forget the burning law continues through May 31. You are only allowed to burn between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. When burning, please clear out an area and attend to the fire until it’s out. The max fine is $1,000 for not following those rules. It could be more if your fire escapes. You’re liable for the cost of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Carolyn Pasko, Patrick Dunigan, Becky Brown, LaTosha Smith, Ron Rowan, Roger Parker, Juanita Davis, Susan Buckhannon, Jase Hibbs, Heidi Daft, Brandi Ross, Cody Goff, Teresa Midjette, Cable Cruikshank, Steve Pazdric, Linda Elliott, Russell Reid and Tom Straight.
Yesteryear
As it appears we’re moving backwards in time these days as a country, I thought I’d tailor my Yesteryear section to a time when our freedoms were also under attack, during WWII. In May 1942, the government began rationing sugar. By the following year, coffee, meats, fats, canned fish, cheese and canned milk were allocated by the government rationing points system. We’ve all heard of victory gardens but did you know that restaurants started to offer meatless menus? Imagine that!
Canning became ever more popular to city folk who didn’t rely as heavily on the craft as their rural neighbors. (I think it should be taught in school again. Agree?) Kraft sold 50 million boxes of mac n cheese products during the war because not only was it filling as a meal but required very little points. Newspapers helped Americans deal with the shortage of butter and other baking necessities by printing clever recipes with substitutions. One such recipe was for Tomato Soup Cake with cream cheese frosting. Stay with me. Cream ½ cup butter or margarine with 1 cup sugar. Dissolve 1 tsp baking soda into 1 can tomato soup. Add together. Sift 2 cups of flour, 2 tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg, pinch of salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add 1 cup chopped walnuts and 1 cup chopped raisins. Mix well and bake. The time and temp was not offered, just instructions to bake in a “moderate oven.” For the frosting you’d mix ¼ pound cream cheese with 1 ½ cups of powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. Who is willing to give it a try?
Ins & Outs
St. Patrick Church in Mannington will hold a yard sale this Saturday from 8 a.m. until? Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with hot dogs, nachos, cookies and drinks for sale. Stop by and find some treasures, it’s yard sale season! Joel McCann’s memory lives on year after year as they float down the mighty Buff. The Great Buffalo Canoe Race is tomorrow from 8 a.m.-Noon. All kayak and canoe enthusiasts are welcomed to get down and register at Hough Park. The race ends at the walking bridge in Farmington and there’ll be a small reception at the Farmington Fire Department after the race. You must have a life jacket and whistle. Lil Husky Football sign ups are also tomorrow at Main Street Trader in Mannington from 10 a.m.-noon. If your child is interested and aged 5-12, come on down and sign up. This is for football and cheerleading. They’ll also have a bake sale on site to help fundraise for the upcoming season.
News from the North
Congratulations to North Cheerleaders Katie Ashley and Chloe Booth who were recognized as North Marion’s Big X All-conference Cheerleaders. They were honored at a banquet held at the Bridgeport Conference Center. The Husky family sent off the Robotics team this week. Members headed to Dallas to compete and were honored to have the driveway of North Marion lined with cheering students as their charter bus hit the road. The North Marion Foundation will meet Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Hope to see you there. Today’s the day if you’re a fan of the Marion County Technical Center’s greenhouse. It officially opens to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays. Go up and get your mama some pretty flowers and a pepper plant or two. They have pots, plants and baskets with flowers, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage, peppers and more. If you have a camp, run up and get some marigolds. Did you know planting them around your camper will keep the mice away? You heard it here first.
Final thoughts
Don’t forget to say a Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all the different types of Moms out there on Sunday. It’s not about the cards or the gifts, it’s about the thankfulness and there sure isn’t a shortage of ladies in Farmington that we should all count our blessings to have. Sure, we’ve become the community we are today on the hardwork and determination of the men who built it and kept it strong. Do you really think we’d have kept it if it wasn’t for the ladies who did the raising and the loving so that we had good people to keep it going? You can reach me at the office as always by phone at 304-367-2527 or visit, and anytime via email at scummons@timeswv.com Have a great week and stay safe, Farmers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.