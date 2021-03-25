FAIRMONT — Preventing students from falling behind has been a challenge, but Marion County schools are trying their best to keep them on track.
Virtual learning has challenged schools, students and parents alike. Credit recovery programs have been part of the school system for a while, but this year students have needed it more than ever.
“This year with everything being so different, we’ve seen a lot more [students] who have failed their core courses,” said Roselee Copenhaver, a guidance counselor at East Fairmont High School.
Copenhaver also oversees their credit recovery programs. She said the last thing faculty want to see is students falling behind.
“We don’t want to see them get further behind,” Copenhaver said. “There’s definitely a lot more students who need help than in years past.”
At East Fairmont, any student who fails a course can enter into credit recovery and re-take the class to gain the lost credit.
“Right now we have a few students who failed during the first semester,” said Copenhaver. “So this offers them an opportunity to make that up.”
But for students who fall behind in the spring semester, there is still a chance to catch up with their cohorts. The Marion County Board of Education, in conjunction with the schools, are pushing the usual summer credit recovery. However this year, like last year, it will be free of charge.
Normally, there’s a charge for the summer courses to help pay the teachers who oversee the classes, but thanks to the COVID relief packages, 2020’s summer classes were free and this year’s will be also.
Sally Morgan, coordinator for the summer credit recovery programs at the BOE, said she is hopeful that all the work the schools are putting in now will lessen the load over the summer.
“I think the high schools are doing a good job of getting students into credit recovery now,” said Morgan. “So that way maybe [students] won’t have to do it over the summer.”
According to surveys collected by the BOE, there are fewer students than normal interested in the summer programs, although many sign-ups are usually last minute.
“Usually we don’t offer the program until July,” said Morgan. “That gives them time to get their report card, think about it, and sign up.”
Despite what public opinion might be, the schools are working hard to keep students caught up.
Copenhaver said as a faculty member and a parent, she knows this year has been trying.
“I know it’s been a very difficult year for everyone,” she said. “Everyone is trying to do their best and it’s been so different.
“As a school we’ve worked really hard. I know we have at East Fairmont. I know parents have worked hard, too. It’s just been a long year, it’s been so different, and I think that’s where the challenge has been.”
If any parents have questions regarding credit recovery or summer programs, they are encouraged to call their school to see what options are available.
