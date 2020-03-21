Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
If you live in Rivesville and are looking for someone to mow your lawn this spring and summer, contact Chuck Deusenbery at (304) 278-9710
Heavenly Hoagies will be set up at the Rivesville Town Hall parking lot Monday, March 23 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. They will be there every following Monday for a month to determine whether or not they continue in Rivesville.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is taking orders for their delicious homemade Easter eggs. Flavors available are: peanut butter, coconut, cherry nut, and maple nut. The cost is $5 for a large egg and $2 for small. Orders need to be placed by March 29 with a delivery and pickup date as April 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the church. To place an order call Bonnie at (304)278-5817, Dee Dee at (304)278-5001, or myself at (304)777-0540.
Mark your calendar:
Rivesville UMC hot dog sale scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.
The spaghetti dinner scheduled for March 22 at the McCurdysville Community Building has been cancelled.
A meeting that was scheduled to be held March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Rivesvile Volunteer Fire Department. has been postponed..
6th annual Strike Out Cancer has been postponed. I will provide the make up date as soon as it is available.
The craft show scheduled for May 2 at the Rivesville VFD for the ladies auxiliary has been cancelled.
First Baptist Church in Mannington is planning a trip to Sight and Sounds Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We will leave Monday, June 8, at 8 a.m. from the church parking lot. We will see “Queen Esther” on Tuesday, June 9. The cost for the bus, theater tickets, room, dinner and breakfast will be group priced. Please contact Linda Garrison at at (304)775-2204, by March 30, for more information.
A rabies clinic will be held May 9 at Paw Paw Park in Rivesville from 9 a.m.-Noon. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304)278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to:
3/11- Terry Shipley
3/21- Brandon Bradley
3/21- Tim Layman
Hope you all have/had a great day!
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Mike “Joey” Kovack. Thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Please everyone practice patience during this period of chaos and uncertainty. Please respect those that are staying closed-in to avoid this virus. Check in on your neighbor or someone who may need help. This will not last forever. If you can’t be anything, be kind.
If you have news to share, give me a call at 9304)777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
