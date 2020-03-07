“And now do not be distressed or angry with yourselves because you sold me here, for God sent me before you to preserve life.”
Genesis 45:5 ESV
The quote from Genesis 45:5 falls from the mouth of the very wise Patriarch, Joseph. As the story goes, Joseph had been sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, who resented the favor their father had bestowed upon Joseph, and was carted off to Egypt.
Joseph repeatedly finds himself in dire and difficult situations only to — through faith, grit, and determination — rise to positions of responsibility and prominence. Eventually, Joseph had risen to the role of the Egyptian Pharaoh’s regent and senior advisor, having been given charge of the management of the entire kingdom.
Ironically — or Providentially — Joseph achieved his standing by predicting a seven-year period of plenty, followed by a seven-year famine.
As Joseph ordered the affairs of Egypt accordingly, the Pharaoh’s household was well stockpiled and secure. As the predicted famine emerged, Joseph sold surplus grain and made the Pharaoh very wealthy.
Joseph’s brothers came to Egypt, not knowing the Pharaoh’s regent was their brother, to buy grain and weather the famine. Joseph’s words, “And now do not be distressed or angry with yourselves because you sold me here, for God sent me before you to preserve life” are offered to Joseph’s brothers following his revelation to them of his true identity.
This account provides one of the most insightful lessons in the Bible. It engenders an attitude of great and profound spiritual maturity in the face of life’s certain challenges, injustices, and disappointments. It is a story of trust in a Divine perspective that can see every conceivable possibility and potential for every human life that has or ever will exist.
This vision stands in stark contrast to our own nearsighted, ego-focused vantage point. This account is also a narrative of redemption and forgiveness.
Joseph had the right and power to avenge his injustice; yet, he chose to recognize that, in the irony of his circumstances, he alone had the power to preserve his father’s lineage and ensure that the nation of Israel, from which the Messiah would someday come, would survive.
Joseph also embodies the capacity to walk in faith and receive every circumstance as an opportunity for growth and service to God.
Most of us will not find ourselves in the perpetual tragedy that was Joseph’s life, but we most certainly have and will experience significant challenges to our faith. May we learn the valuable lessons the story of Joseph teaches us, and so, take our place in God’s larger purpose for human life and history. May the tools of trust in God’s Providence, forgiveness, determination, and faith always be in our spiritual toolboxes that we might overcome in each and every adversity and challenge we meet in life.
Mike Richards lives with his wife, Christina, and sons in Boothsville. He is a pastor, educator, Licensed Graduate Social Worker, and a Clinical Pastoral Counselor. He is also the executive and clinical director of Cornerstone Pastoral Counseling and Wellness Center, in Boothsville, and is an adjunct professor of English in the Department of Language and Literature at Fairmont State University.
