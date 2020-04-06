Good Morning, White Hall
With 60 and 70 degree temperatures this week and rain off and on, it looks like a good week! The flowers are blooming and the green leaves are looking better every day!
Working in the flower beds and mowing the yard gives us something to do, or how about spring cleaning?
Girl Scout Cookies
It’s very hard to sell Girl Scout Cookies right now! But you can buy them for yourself, or why not buy them and donate them to our first responders! A representative can meet you at a prearranged location.
That way you help our special Girl Scouts and treat our first responders at the same time!
If you want to donate or purchase cookies call (304)777-0540.
White Hall Elementary School
Gov. Jim Justice has stated that we will not return to school for the month of April. Please continue the online instruction that the teachers are sending home weekly, and return work via DoJo, email or LiveGrades.
Our students are still continuing their instruction, teachers are available for online help, and Marion County is still providing and delivering lunches for those in need, said Principal Nan Murray.
Community Educational Outreach Service
Preston County will be responsible for the 2021 Area Meeting. There will not be an Area Meeting outside of Fall Conference this year. Please pass the word on to any club members that may have been interested in attending.
While clubs are not to be meeting in person while under the stay-at-home order, if you would be interested in a virtual meeting, I would be more than happy to help you set one up.
Please email me with the date and time of your meeting and the best phone number to reach you. I will call you back during office hours.
White Hall Express Library
White Hall Express Library is the first of its kind in West Virginia and is located at the entrance to the Public Safety Building, at 118 Tygart Mall Loop next to the Tygart Valley Cinema.
Patrons can browse the collection, pick up holds, and return items—all at this convenient kiosk. It is free to use with MCPLS, Bridgeport Public Library, and soon Clarksburg Public Library Cards.
The Kiosk holds multiple formats of items, including graphic novels, large print, audiobooks, and DVDs.
For more information, you may go to mcpls.org.
Three Rivers’ Senior Queen Pageant
The Three Rivers’ Senior Queen selection, has been postponed until further notice.
For more information call Marcella at (304)365-0491.
Celebration of Mission Event
Thank you for your continued support of the United Methodist Church’s MonValley District Celebration of Mission Event.
As of this week, the District Superintendent has postponed the COME part of the District Conference. COME will be postponed until further notice.
If you have received goods, please keep them in safe keeping, until we are able to collect when COME has been rescheduled.
Please send any monetary collections already collected in your churches to the MonValley District Office at 309 Cleveland Ave., Suite #100, Fairmont, WV 26554.
We look forward to rescheduling and providing additional information on our Event.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call Claudia at (304)534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
