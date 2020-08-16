Some people may not remember but for a few years I was the director of the mission here in Marion County and before that I ran the mission in Clarksburg. Those 10 years, cumulative, taught me a few things I would like to share with you about folks we call “homeless”.
You may not be aware, I was also a boxer for a few short years in my early 20s. I am bringing it up because homelessness is the result of many shots to a person’s life like a knockout to a boxer is not usually a single shot to the head. It’s usually a combination of hits that lands you face down on the canvas. (No, I was never knocked out, but I was stunned a couple of times so badly I didn’t know where I was for a few days.)
Homelessness is not usually a one-hit-knockout. Meaning the person could not pay their rent and they ended up on the street is not how it primarily occurs. Usually there were a few shots to the person long before lack of funding became an issue.
If you will suffer with me for a few lines about homelessness, I’ll tell you about the worse beating I ever took in my life, deal?
I want to give you a story about a person that I met during the time I worked with folks who were experiencing being homeless. It may surprise you because it certainly did me.
Kelly came to the mission in Fairmont with a chip on her shoulder and a temper that was sometimes hard to deal with. She was often disrespectful to our staff and at least twice came close to being asked to leave because she constantly tried to tell everyone from the other residents to me how we should be doing things.
I finally asked her and the women’s dorm manager to come to my office. I asked, “what is your problem?” She just looked at me. I asked again “what is your problem with us? “She took a deep breath, holding onto the arms of the chair and began a list of what we were doing wrong. “The kitchen was not set-up right for the number of people we serve. The staff that supervised the dorms were not trained properly and the dorm rooms were not painted colors that made people feel welcomed were just the first few items she listed before I realized that Kelly wasn’t as mean and unpleasant as we thought. She knew a thing or two about organizations and personnel training.
When she stopped for a second to take a deep breath, I jumped in and asked, “where were you a manager before you became homeless?” Her eyes focused on mine for the first time, she went from tense to personal, during the conversation and said she was the regional director for a large chain of hotels in the area, “before they sold the company that bought them” and brought their staff to fill her position. Tears poured as she described the shock of losing her position of 20 years. The embarrassment of not being able to pay her bills. And then, she talked about the abandonment that had her on the ropes after losing her parents four years earlier to cancer that took her mother first and then her father. The slap in the face of her husband leaving her for his secretary 10 years before that. Kelly had taken a lot of hits before she was ever evicted from her home.
Like boxing, life is hard sometimes. And if you have the right people in your corner you can weather a few bad rounds and see your way into winning a few. But very few people I’ve met, in the shelters or in the ring could continually take a beating and not be overwhelmed.
That is why places like Scott’s Place and West Virginia Rescue Ministries are so vital. After rounds and rounds of addiction, unemployment, abandonment and rejection there needs to be a place where folks can get the right coaching, training and sometimes just a little rest so that they can get up and fight another day.
To keep my end of the bargain: the worse beating I ever took was from my mother. I was 12 and I had gotten out of school and went to a friend’s house, without telling her. I have never understood how someone can tell you how worried they were that something might have happened to you while whipping you at the same time.
