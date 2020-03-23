Hello, Barrackville!
“Social Distancing” is a new phrase coined during these unsettling days. “Unprecedented” is another term used often, meaning ‘without previous instance; never before known or experienced; unexampled or unparalleled’.
This virus is unprecedented, but just within our lifetime, there have been other life-altering events throughout history that set a precedent in their time. Research of the past shows many deadly epidemics have ravaged the world. The virus erupting all over the world right now will be written in the history books in the near future, but we, too, are telling our own stories to each other.
This is a chance to show examples of strength, kindness and courage so that our children will look back and remember these as the important actions and not reflect on the worrisome events that seem so frightening. Take this time to just enjoy each other, unplug, slow down, go fishing, tour the Ice Cemetery, or just take a walk and pick up litter and then wash your hands. I hope this time is remembered as unprecedented for many good reasons not for just one scary disease.
Mayor Seat Open
The filing period for Town Council expired at midnight on March 15. No one has filed to run for mayor. Anyone may still file for candidacy as a Write-in. Write-in candidates are required to file a certificate of announcement at least 49 days before the general election to have votes for them counted. The filing must be physically in the clerk’s office, not just postmarked, by the filing deadline, which is April 20. Write-in candidates are required to file campaign financial statements. No filing fee is required for official write-in candidates
Write-In Candidate Information from the WV Secretary of State
An individual may file as an official write-in candidate by submitting a certificate of announcement with the proper filing officer no later than the 49th day before the election.
Only official write-in candidates will have their votes tallied; persons who simply have their name written on a ballot are not eligible to win any election.
In each election, official write-in candidates’ names will be posted at the entrance of each polling place and will be provided at the poll worker table inside the polling place upon request by a voter.
Candidates in Barrackville Election 2020
The following are running for seats in the June Election: Recorder- Steven Hall, Town Council- Charley Moore, Amy Cyrankowski, Bill Greathouse, Thomas Straight III, James Stuckey and Joshua Southern.
Volunteer For Planning Commission
The Town of Barrackville is seeking people to be a part of the Planning Commission. The purpose of the Planning Commission is to promote the orderly development of its governmental units and its environs; to promote the health, safety, convenience and welfare of the citizens of the Town of Barrackville, and to plan for the future development of the community, eventually serving as a zoning commission.
The Planning Commission shall consist of five members who are residents of the Town and represent different areas of interest, knowledge, and expertise. Each Planning Commission member shall be appointed and confirmed to a three-year term by the Town Council.
Anyone interested, stop by Town Hall to pick up an application. Deadline is April 30.
Barrackville Bison Update
We ask that all teachers and students continue to check Livegrades for updates and assignments during the school closure. Phone calls through school messenger will also be used to keep families up to date. Most importantly, we hope our Bison Herd remains healthy and safe over this closure. Thanks to all parents and guardians for continuing to support teachers and staff as they are tasked with teaching remotely and providing learning materials for all students.
Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1
Congratulations to Matt Taylor and Logan Gaskins for successfully completing Firefighter 1 training. Two more young men giving back to the community. We are proud to have them as part of our department.
From the Town of Barrackville
Due to the current situation, for the safety of its employees and customers, town staff are currently not accepting payments in the office until further notice. Customers can put payments in the dropbox, pay online, or mail payments. Residents can also call the office and someone can take a payment over the phone. Sorry for the inconvenience but we are following recommendations.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple
