Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
News from the town:
The Town of Rivesville will be collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc... for care packages that the town will begin distributing to the elderly and shut-in in the near future. This is what small towns do best, is come together in times of need. If you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at (304)278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of town hall.
A big thank you to everyone that has helped out or made donations. It’s really appreciated!
Easter
The Highland Avenue Church will host “Flower the Cross” on Easter Sunday. Social distancing will be observed. The cross will be placed outside ready to be flowered. Everyone is invited to bring flowers during the course of the day to celebrate our Savior’s Resurrection
Heavenly Hoagies will be set up at the Rivesville Town Hall parking lot every other Monday until business picks up and then it will be every week.
If you live in Rivesville and are looking for someone to mow your lawn this spring/summer, contact Chuck Deusenbery at (304)278-9710
Girl Scout Cookies
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Girl Scouts are left with an excessive amount of cookies. if you would like cookies or you don’t want the cookies yourself and would like to help out, they suggest buying cookies and donating them to first responders. If you want to donate or purchase, contact me at (304)777-0540.
Mark your calendar:
New election dates:
May 19 is the deadline to register to vote, May 27 through June 6 is early voting, June 3 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and June 9 is the primary election.
Rabies Clinic Postponed
The rabies clinic that was scheduled to be held May 9 at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville has been postponed. I will have a make up date as soon as it is announced. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304)278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to John and David Watson, (my great nephews), March 23; Roy Weese, April 7; Candy Weese, April 9; and Anthony Abel, April 15.
Hope you all enjoyed your day!
Anniversary wishes go out to John and Rhonda Satterfield who celebrated on April 5. Wishing you many more years of health and happiness.
Please everyone practice patience during of chaos and uncertainty. Please respect those that are staying closed to avoid this virus. Check in on your neighbor or someone who may need help. This will not last forever. If you can’t be anything, be kind.
Wishing everyone a very Happy Easter!
If you have news to share, give me a call at (304)777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
