What a beautiful weekend! 60-degree temperatures throughout the week!
With spring only a week away, the ball seasons are gearing up for the little ones! Ordering their ball uniforms, and getting ready for the spring season!
Boothsville Volunteer Fire Dept. Breakfast
The Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department had its delicious breakfast Saturday!
It was so fantastic to see all the firefighters and their families at the breakfast!
The department has added several new people to their squad! Congratulations and thank you for all your dedication and hard work!
White Hall Elementary School
Congratulations to the students that participated in the White Hall Book Festival!
March 9—American Orchestra presents for the school at 1:30.
March 13—Character education on Fairness
March 18—End of 9 weeks
March 19—PBIS Celebration
March 20—Professional Learning Day
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
Mayor John Michael will open the ceremonies with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Residents’ concerns will be held with three minutes for each concern. A sign-up sheet will be available and must be filled out. Please sign up 15 minutes before the meeting if you are speaking.
Communications, announcements, public hearing, and Volunteer Fire Department reports are next on the agenda, followed by an update by the Annexation Committee.
The police, legal, and maintenance/public works departments will be followed by the Town Coordinator.
Unfinished Business will be followed by New Business to be considered:
— Discussion with Head of 2020 Census
— Consider donations from other Grants
— Consider hotel/motel donation requests
— Consider new logo suggestions
— Executive Session: Budget Considerations & Commercial Competition
— Consider adjusting old Town Hall selling price
— Consider 20-21 budget as presented
— Consider updating retirement Policy
Final remarks from the council and adjournment!
Pleasant Valley Election
This week, Monday through Friday, 9th through 13th is the last week to file to run in the Pleasant Valley City Election.
The election starts on the second Tuesday in June.
The office is open from 9-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. You may call 304-363-2400 for more information!
Bonnie’s Bus
The Marion County Senior Citizens, Inc., will have Bonnie’s Bus parked at their facility, 105 Maplewood Drive, in Fairmont on Friday, March 13, from 8-4 p.m.
Bonnie’s Bus is a 45 foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, offering 3-D digital mammograms and breast cancer education to women.
A doctor’s order and an appointment are required for screenings. (304-366-8779)
Medicare, Medicaid, WVBCCSP, and all private insurances accepted. Funds are available to cover the cost of a mammogram for uninsured WV women age 40 or over.
For more information, visit www.wvucancer.org/bonnie or look Bonnie’s Bus up on Facebook.
Bookmobile
Available in White Hall on Wednesdays at the Middletown Commons parking lot (1st & 3rd week) 10:30-11:30 a.m.; (2nd & 4th week) 9-10 a.m.; and Wednesdays at I-79 Technology Park, 5000 NASA Blvd. (back parking lot, 2nd & 4th week) 12:00-1 p.m. For more information call Marion County Public Library, 366-1211.
