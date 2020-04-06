Hello, Barrackville!
Sunshine! Oh, how I missed thee!
Sunlight and darkness trigger the release of hormones in your brain. Exposure to sunlight is thought to increase the brain’s release of a hormone called serotonin. Serotonin is associated with boosting mood and helping a person feel calm and focused. At night, darker lighting triggers the brain to make another hormone called melatonin, which is responsible for helping you sleep, according to health experts.
Too much sun is to be avoided for skin damage, but with caution, the benefits from getting outdoors and enjoying some rays of sun is a perfect cure for the “blues” some suffer. Getting anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes of direct sunlight on your arms, hands, and face 2-3 times a week is enough to enjoy the vitamin D-boosting benefits of the sun. Open a window to enjoy a breath of fresh air and get out as often as you can and soak in the many benefits of that beautiful sunshine!
Visual Easter Egg Hunt
The Barrackville Lion’s Club will not be holding the annual Barrackville Easter Egg Hunt. For this year, they are inviting the community to help them host a “Visual Easter Egg Hunt.” You are invited to make a large Easter Egg to place in a window that is visible from the street. Please use items that you already have at home such as construction paper, newspaper, tissue paper, etc. Driving around Barrackville from now until Easter, see how many Easter Eggs you can spot.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Barrackville Town Council will meet outside of the Town Hall, Tuesday April 7 at 7 p.m. Council will follow the guidelines for social distancing during this quick meeting. On the short agenda will be drawing for ballot positions.
Thoughts and prayers
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of William “Bill” Guin who passed in March of this year. Bill was a long-time resident of Barrackville and many knew him as he served as UPS delivery driver in the area.
Volunteer For Planning Commission
The Town of Barrackville is seeking people to be a part of the Planning Commission. The purpose of the Planning Commission is to promote the orderly development of its governmental units and its environs; to promote the health, safety, convenience and welfare of the citizens of the Town of Barrackville, and to plan for the future development of the community, eventually serving as a zoning commission.
The Planning Commission shall consist of five members who are residents of the Town and represent different areas of interest, knowledge, and expertise. Each Planning Commission member shall be appointed and confirmed to a three year term by the Town Council.
Anyone interested, contact the Town Hall to make arrangements to receive an application. Deadline is April 30, 2020.
From the Town of Barrackville
Due to the current situation, for the safety of our employees and customers, we are currently not accepting payments in the office until further notice. You can put payments in the dropbox, pay online, or mail payments. You can also call the office and someone can take a payment over the phone. Sorry for the inconvenience but we are following recommendations.
Barrackville Garbage Service Announcement
All bulk item pick ups have been temporarily suspended due to the current pandemic.
Regular weekly trash pick up will remain running as scheduled. Please utilize the drop off location at 408 Pike St. in Barrackville, which is the old Universal Video and ice cream shop building, to pay your bill.
Please remember to securely tie all trash bags, we will not be collecting any loose trash.
Thank you for your cooperation during this difficult time and we apologize for this inconvenience.
As always, We appreciate your business! If you have questions please call us at (304)363-1978. Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Lions Club Building Rental
The rental of the Barrackville Lions Community Building will be on hold for the foreseeable future. For any questions about a current rental contact Pat Whitescarver at (304)366-5558.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email or by phone (304)376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.