The political train keeps rolling as we come off of Super Tuesday. A lot of candidates have been posting their whereabouts on social media as they canvas the state and the county. We are two months and four days away from the W.Va. primary. If you haven’t taken an interest in politics thus far, it’s time to start! The evolution of politics in West Virginia is really something to delve into. Young voters today are influenced by the various and constant information they see via Facebook, Instagram, and other internet sites and apps. You can attend Town Halls through livestream from anywhere! Do you want to find like minded individuals
Just see the list of followers in your area via profiles and websites for your chosen candidate. It’s as easy as touching a screen, much like our voting machines that have replaced the booths with their pens and paper ballots. While it does seem that technology has taken over a simple system, the values and issues that lead our decisions to get behind a particular candidate have not changed. Take an advertisement in 1916 which featured a table of Democratic, Republican, Socialist and even Prohibition Party candidates for President,Governor, Sheriff and Prosecuting Attorney. Each gentleman was purported to be an advocate for Votes for Women, standing in full support of the Suffragette Movement. In bold letters it states “Every Voter, regardless of party affiliation, who wishes this community to grow and prosper, and be a safe and proper place in which to rear his boys and girls should vote” for these candidates, for “Every Man who votes against equal suffrage repudiates his party!” Doesn’t that sound like a lot of the battle cries of the 2020 candidates although the suffrage is more of a suffering for the good people of this country.
Spring Forward
Don’t forget to spring forward one hour tomorrow! The official time to do this is at 2 a.m. but most people change their clocks before bed the night before. Many computerized clocks will automatically make the change for you, however you might want to change the clocks in your vehicles so you don’t get an unpleasant scare Monday morning.
Opening Day
If you’ve been counting down the days, welcome to the single digits! Dairy Creme Corner will be opening for the 2020 season on March 14 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. They’ve already started bustling around getting things stocked and ready to serve the best and biggest cones in town.
Gardening Tip
A useful nugget of information to those getting into gardening mode. I thought this was handy information from the Almanac. After you boil eggs, potatoes, or other vegetables and even pastas, save the cooking water (be sure it’s salt-free), let it cool, and use it to water your garden plants to give them an extra dose of nutrients. Genius! Also, if you forget that bottle of water in your car, don’t just toss it out. Give your plants a nice little drink with the leftover water and you can use the bottle as a starter for seeds and other plants. Just cut the top off, fill it with dirt or your favorite potting soil, and plant away. It’s also a great way to show kids how the root system works as you can clearly see it branching out through the clear plastic.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to sisters Sharon and Rhonda Menefee and Dallas Toothman.
The Moon
Did you know that March’s full Moon is called the full Worm Moon? Monday’s spectacularly bright Moon is also the first of three supermoons in 2020 which occur back to back in the months of April and May. These moons also have creative names, with April being the Pink Moon and May the Flower Moon. Supermoons are called this because they are moons that coincide with perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit with Earth where it is closest to our planet. While in perigee, the full moon appears a bit brighter and larger than your regular full moon. These “nicknames” for full moons date back to Colonial and Native American times when moons were given names to track the season. The Pink Moon heralded the appearance of the moss pink or wild ground phlox which is one of the first spring flowers. It was also called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon. May’s Flower moon was also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
Sympathies
Our hearts go out to the family of Mike Hayes of Plum Run who passed away last Sunday at the young age of 45. His wife Jessica is a familiar face in our community, having graduated from North Marion in 1999 and as one of the friendly faces at our Farmington Branch of BCBank.
Yesteryear
Born at their home in 1920, a beautiful baby girl to Mr. and Mrs. Larney Fluharty.
Mr. Edward Rothelsburger of Downs and Clinton Reece of Farmington met with a very painful accident while practicing basketball in the high school gym. Rothelsberger got a very bad cut on the head and Reece a cut above the eye. Doc J. J. Jenkins was “hastily summoned” and dressed their wounds.
Mr. A. Marcus, owner of the Marcus store purchased a home in Pittsburgh and will reside there soon leaving his two sons in charge of his store. The Income Tax Man came visiting! He took up offices at the Bank of Farmington.
Busying up for Spring, the High School agriculture class had been fixing up the hot bed and would soon have it planted. Tri-weekly tests were given recently which ended the first six weeks of the second semester. As soon as the grades are recorded they would be sent to the parents for approval. The Manual Training department at the High School received a large rip saw. The department now has an electric lathe, edger, and planer that takes a piece six inches thick and two feet wide.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Parish of Chatham Hill were blessed with a bouncing baby boy on March 2. A number of Republicans from Farmington attended the Republican Rally and Banquet held at the Masonic Temple in Fairmont. A.B. Clelland and Frank Saunders were appointed by the County Court to register the votes in Precinct 4, Farmington, for the Primary Election.
Mrs. John Downs has been confined to her home with rheumatism but was improving slowly. The Women’s Club meeting had been called off on account of sickness. It was to be rescheduled later in March and held at the home of Mrs. J.J. Jenkins. The M.V.T. Company is building a freight station here. This has been greatly needed as we handle a large amount of freight. Can you imagine how bustling the town was? W.F. Murphy would have charge of the station when completed.
Stop by for Breakfast
Breakfast begins this Sunday! Farmington Homecoming will host its Sunday Fundraiser Breakfasts from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfasts will continue until March 29 and cost a donation at the door of $8 per adult and $3 per child under age 10. Meals are dine in or carry out and consist of Scrambled eggs, sausage links, sausage patties, ham, homemade buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, home fries (fried potatoes with sauteed onions and sweet peppers), seasoned rice, mixed fruit, coffee, water, and juice. Rumor has it there will be fresh flapjacks and even a surprise chef’s choice from time to time. Stop by and chat with your friends and neighbors over a cup of coffee and a home cooked meal.
Tentative Opening Days for Little League
They’ll be swinging for the fences in a few short weeks! Tentative dates for the Farmington Fighting Farmer’s Little League 2020 Season will be: A-ball: April 5 in Mannington, B-ball: April 4 in Wadestown, C-ball: April 18 in Farmington, T-ball: April 18 in Fairview. Our Farmers have had many successful seasons, winning numerous championships and bringing so much fun to our ballfied for the enjoyment of their many fans.
Girl Scout Cookies
The Blackshere Elementary School’s Girl Scout Troop will be set up to sell cookies at the Fairview Fire Hall today from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Stop by and grab your box of thin mints, samoas, and my favorites, trefoils and tagalongs! All varieties are $5 a box and help out young girls in our area.
Generosity
With your generosity donations are starting to come into the drop box at BCBank for Fairview Elementary’s Tribe Treats. You can help replenish the program’s food stock by donating now through the end of March. Donated items in need include Ramen Noodles, Vienna Sausages, Mac & Cheese, Fruit Cups, Pudding/Jell-o Cups, Instant Oatmeal, Granola Bars, Soup, Goldfish/Crackers, canned Ravioli, Spaghetti-O’s, Peanut Butter, and Drinks.
NMHS Foundation
Silent auction items are rolling in for the May North Marion High School Foundation Elimination Dinner! A noteworthy item that just came in, a signed photograph of Hometown Hero Sam Huff! Professionally framed, this memorabilia would be a great addition to any collector’s items. Tickets are on sale for the dinner scheduled on May 2 from 6-11 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus on Mary Lou Retton Drive in Fairmont. Couples tickets are $100 for the Grand prize of $3,500. Proceeds benefit programs to help the students of North Marion High School as well as the Marion County Technical Center.
Bonnie’s Bus
The Marion County Senior Citizens, Inc. will have Bonnie’s Bus parked at their facility, 105 Maplewood Dr., Fairmont on March 13 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bonnie’s Bus is a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle offering 3D digital mammograms and breast cancer education to women. A doctor’s order and an appointment are required for screenings. (304) 366-8779. Medicare, Medicaid, WVBCCSP, and all private insurances accepted. Funds are available to cover the cost of mammograms for uninsured WV women aged 40 or over. For more information, visit www.wvucancer.org/bonnie or look Bonnie’s Bus up on Facebook.
Blackshere
Bank Day and School Store for Blackshere Elementary this month are to be held on Monday, March 9.
Softball Sign-Ups
Girls interested in signing up for Softball are welcome to come to the Old City Hall in Mannington on March 14, April 4, and April 25. Registration Fees are $30, Each additional girl is $20. Please bring the appropriate paperwork in order to register.
PTO
Fairview Elementary’s PTO meeting has been changed. If you plan on attending, please mark your calendar for March 23rd at 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
At The Car Wash
Ricky’s Car Wash in Fairview is running a $55 Interior Detail Special. They will scrub all panels, clean inside windows, dash, console, shampoo seats and carpets as well as vacuum. You can visit them at 209 Main St. in Fairview or call (304) 350-9818 to set up an appointment.
Fire!
The weather certainly is deceiving but don’t let the ups and downs of spring weather fool you. Fire Season runs March 1-May 31. Residents are asked to follow Burning Laws as we all need to respect and be mindful. No fires are to be before 5 p.m. and all fires must be extinguished before 7 a.m. the following morning. Areas must be cleared down to the mineral soil for a minimum distance of at least 10 feet around what is being burned. It’s illegal to keep a fire unattended so please stay with it at all times. If the fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others. Keep water close by to extinguish fires as necessary. Remember, the only thing that you can legally burn in the State of West Virginia is brush and vegetation. The DNR reminds us that “burning of garbage is illegal year-round and, contrary to popular belief, you’re not allowed to burn one tire per brush pile!” The air pollution created from burning prohibited items affects everyone.
Contact Me
We’re marching right into Spring! You can contact me at scummons@timeswv.com, my desk line at (304) 367-2527 or through the mail at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555. It’s always a pleasure to hear from you and to help get the word out.
