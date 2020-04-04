Good morning Mannington!
I saw a dandelion today! I know not all folks like them, but they look so bright and cheerful.
The weatherperson says we will have some dry weather for several days, which will be welcome. There are always so many events planned for this time of the year and all of the beautiful Easter services at the churches, it will be missed as there can be no gatherings of people. Maybe you can have family activities and fill in for these events. Have a good week, stay home, wash your hands and stay safe.
Bears in Town
I have not been out to look but I hear that there are several Teddy Bears in Mannington. Thank you to those who are putting bears in windows and on porches. It gives those going out for a little while something to think about and watch to see how many they can find. A way to get your mind off of some of the problems of the day. Thank you to the person who thought of the idea.
Look Around
I know that many are bored having to stay indoors all of the time, but let us hope that it keeps folks safe. Several folks are finding ways to be creative to help pass the time.
Have you checked outside to see the rebirth of the outdoors? Which bushes, trees and flowers are showing signs of spring? If you look toward the hills you can see trees that are showing a little green or red. Bushes near your home maybe showing leaves, how much to they change each day?
Bird watching can also be interesting. Yes, I know some people could not stand to do any of these things. Check on friends or neighbors that are not getting out. Make a list of friends and neighbors who are not getting out. Give them a call, see if they are OK, don’t talk long, but this will help you and them stay connected with another person for a few minutes. Just try to find something different around you, and think of others.
City Hall – Bill Paying
Since Monday, March 16, the City of Mannington has been asking the public to pay their water bills, fines, etc. by putting their payments in an envelope in the drop box on the front door to the Water Department or call (304)986-2700 to make debit and/or credit card payments. Receipts can be picked up at a later date or mailed upon request. In an effort to keep the public and the employees safe, public access will be restricted from all city buildings. The office staff will be there during regular hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Municipal court will still be in session.
Credit Card Payments
Since the offices at City Hall have been closed to the public due to COVID-19, Mannington’s City Council has agreed to absorb the cost of the convenience fee charged by PSN when customers make credit card payments for utility bills, fines, permits, etc. This will become effective on April 1. If anyone has any questions, they should call (304)986-2700.
Breakfast with the Bunny
The Mannington Women’s Club is sorry to announce that the Breakfast with the Bunny, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 4 has been cancelled due to the shelter in place declaration by the governor. The organization had a basket raffle and the drawing for this will take place at a later date for those who have already purchased tickets. We are sorry to disappoint the youngsters but it is the safest way for all and it is also an order from the governor that is to be followed.
Support Our Businesses
Our businesses in town are not staying open with normal hours, and restaurants are only doing carry out, so this is a difficult time. If folks are not working, they cannot support these small businesses. We hope they do not have to close, and if they do, we hope they can re-open soon. Help them if you are able. They will appreciate what you are able to do. We all appreciate what they are trying to do.
Call the Park Board
The Mannington Park Board is asking anyone who made reservations for a pool party and/or pavilion rentals for the 2020 summer season to contact Heather Fluharty at city hall, (304)986-2700 extension 171 or emailing her at parkboard@cityofmannington.com.
Historical Society
All events for the West Augusta Historical Society are canceled or on hold for now. They are, however, taking renewals or new membership for members of the organization. The cost for membership is $10 per person or $25 for a family and $100 for a lifetime membership. You may mail your check to West Augusta Historical Society P.O. Box 414, Mannington, WV 26582. All money raised through memberships and other fundraisers will be used for the operation of the Round Barn and Wilson School Museums. They appreciate all the support that the Society has received.
MHS Reunion 2020
The Mannington High School Reunion committee will not meet at this time, but they are still taking reservations. The Reunion is planned for July 10-11, 2020. As of now, they are still planning to hold this event. If there are Secretaries that have checks for reservations from alumni, please mail them to Bill Hunter, 1107 Dickson Ave., Mannington, WV 26582. It is hoped that the committee will be able to continue with plans for the Reunion. For any questions, please call Marjorie Talkington, President at (304)986-1546. Hope to be able to see everyone in July.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at (304)986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information by Wednesday before the column is printed in the Saturday edition of the paper.
