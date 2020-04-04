Good Day Farmers
The optimist in me wants to believe that things will get better, that’s the only way they can go when things look bleak. It’s hard to know if you’re worrying enough or worrying too little, and sometimes the bigger picture gets lost. The world is topsy turvy right now.
Our way of life has changed, many feel as though it’s been paused. What’s needed is to know that during this time of hopelessness and helplessness in many cases, the world has not stopped. I took a minute Thursday night, after a week that was stressful. Lulu took Kasey and I for a walk around town (dragging us most of the way). Being closed off in an office five days a week and the rain keeping us mostly confined to the house the other two, it was nice to breathe in some fresh spring air.
We noticed daffodils and Easter Lilies sprouting in our neighbors gardens. New blooms have begun to appear on our lavender, and the lilac in our yard has started to wake up with new green leaves. Lady Bird Johnson said, “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.”
Sometimes when it feels like you have no direction, you just need to take a walk to set it all into perspective. Notice the rejuvenation of the Earth. Spring means renewal, blooming of the flowers, coming out of hibernation and dormancy. Despite the gloom and doom on the news, life is sprouting up with new purpose all around us.
We just need to stop, take a step back and listen to what the world is telling us. No, you can’t go out and enjoy the things you used to like shopping for Easter dresses, going to church services, even enjoying a meal at your favorite restaurant. You can roam around your yard and your neighborhood where things can be just as cozy and contented. It’s easier to be thankful for what you do have in times of uncertainty if you can see beyond the dismal and look for goodness and the blessings.
We’re going on a Bunny hunt!
Several towns in the area have come up with a fun idea to keep everyone, young and old, entertained. The idea is to display a stuffed bunny somewhere in your yard, on your porch or in a window that’s easily seen from the street. As people drive by, take walks, and such they can “bunny hunt” to see how many bunnies they can spot throughout the area. People have been sharing so many creative photos of pretty displays of soft furry bunnies all over Marion County. While you’re doing some spring cleaning and Easter decorating, put a bunny out for all to see. If you find a creative display, send me a picture! scummons@timeswv.com
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes – some a bit belated – to Mark Angelucci, Tiffany Wine, Charlie Myers, Fairview Middle 4th grade teacher Cady Radcliff, Chris Straight, Daniel O’Dell, Melissa Ruckle and April Fittro.
Get Well
A few people need a little extra healing power this week if you could include them in your prayers. Luke Haymond had a little mishap on his dirt bike and required a little more than just a band-aid. Poor Luke is currently sporting a new cast after breaking his hand. Also, please keep Mark Gouzd and his wife Lora in your hearts. Mark is going through treatment right now and with all that’s going on in the world it’s going to be very hard for the next few weeks.
Show Your Support
We have so many people in our community who are on the front lines of this battle against the Coronavirus. Many nurses, doctors, first responders and other medical professionals who sacrifice their own safety every day in hopes of stopping the spread and saving the lives of those infected. I’ve seen so many posts on social media that included prayer requests for daughters, sons, wives and husbands of people in our community.
They deserve some recognition and they also need our support. Rocky and Susie Filius’s youngest daughter Rachel had her first positive COVID 19 patient in ICU this week. She is a nurse currently residing with her family in Texas. Susie posted, “She is such a great nurse, but worries about taking germs home to her 4 month old, her 6 year old and Daddy at home. Although she does all she can to stay safe.” She asked her friends on Facebook to please say a special prayer for her and her family, and all the heroes out there risking their lives for yours.
We have so many nurses and other medical professionals and first responders that need to know we support them and are thinking about them. If you have someone in your family who is such a hero, please let me know and I’d be happy to share in my column how their work is helping others. Just as Mr. Rogers said, “Look for the Helpers.” We need to look to these folks, focus on helping them through their work and pray for their safety.
Yesteryear
A surprise party was given at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James Pitzer on Dunkard Mill in April of 1910. The cause for celebration was Mrs. Pitzer’s 52nd birthday, which was quite a feat in those days. The party was arranged by Mr. Pitzer and their children.
Upon returning home from Sunday School, Mrs. Pitzer found the home filled with friends and relatives. Her kitchen table “loaded down with a fine dinner. Some very fine singing was rendered during the day” and everyone including the hostess and birthday girl had a good time. From the list of names of those present, it certainly seems they had quite the house full! It seems surprise parties were a big trend.
In 1915, “the Mill” was bustling again with the surprise party for Mrs. Eber Talkington’s 62nd birthday. The day was described as a delightful day spent by all, taking pictures in between the April showers and enjoying a real old fashioned dinner. With the happy comes the sad, Dunkard Mill also lost a memorable resident in 1914.
Mr. J. W. Pyles, a well known resident of the area passed away at the age of 66 years. Familiarly known as “Button” Pyles, he was survived by a large family including his wife, the former Miss Mary Anderson. Services were held at the Baptist Church at Dunkard Mill.
Likewise, the death of Mrs. Gideon Vandergrift in 1916 was such a sad occasion. The 51 year old mother of 10 died of complications of diseases following an illness. Of her 10 children, only five survived her. John F. Jamison, a well known citizen, had been critically ill at his home in Katy back in 1920. He had begun to show improvement at the time of publication and was believed to recover.
His father was N.E. Jamison, assistant cashier at the National Bank of Fairmont. In later accounts it was published that he had been ill for several weeks after suffering a nervous breakdown. He’s known as a well to do farmer of the county and regularly makes several trips into town on business. I hoped the poor fellow pulled through, but the only record I could find was a Sgt. John F. Jamison who died at the age of 85 in 1925. He was buried in the Barrackville cemetery.
Careful!
The Town is asking that we be mindful of what goes down the drain. While we’re all trying to keep things sanitized, please do not flush items down the toilet such as paper towels, Clorox wipes and sanitary wipes. These items can damage the town’s sewer system and clog the sewage lines. Please dispose of them in your trash.
WV Primary Election
Dates have changed in regards to our primary Election in WV. The new deadline to register to vote is May 19. Early Voting will be May 27 to June 6 with deadline to apply for an absentee ballot being on June 3. The primary Election Day is now scheduled for June 9. Please mark your calendars and remember to vote!
Congratulations!
Congrats to Coach Daran Hayes who has been selected as the Head Coach of the North team for the North-South game. Coach Hayes has been the North Marion High Head Football Coach for several seasons and is an alumni. This all-star game features West Virginia’s top high school senior football players and is scheduled for June 13 at South Charleston High School. Also meeting that “All Star” status, congratulations to Jaylen Schell. She has been selected for the 2019-2020 Big Ten All-Conference Cheer Team!
Food Pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry is still planning to serve the community with its next food giveaway on Tuesday, April 21. If you are in need, please visit them. If you would like to donate, please contact the Pantry to drop donated items.
Warning
There are scams currently reported of people being called and asked to give personal information including their banking information. Please, NEVER give out that information no matter who the person says they are working for. With the stimulus checks going out in the next several weeks as well as tax returns, giving this type of information could mean your accounts are not safe. Also, when asked to give your credit card or other banking information, remember to verify that the person is who they say they are. Staying safe also means protecting your assets.
Contact Me
Although the offices are closed to the public, I’m still writing and answering my phone and e-mails! If you have some time, and we all do, and you want to drop me a line with information for my column please send it over. The office mailing address is P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont WV 26555 or email it directly to scummons@timeswv.com or call my desk at (304)367-2527.
