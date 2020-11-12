Good morning Mannington!!
Thank you to all veterans in the area for your service to this county.
There are not many activities going on now, but hopefully we will be able to take part and enjoy some that will happen during the holiday season. We are being told all of the time the virus numbers are on the rise. So many of us do not like to wear a mask, and yes, they are not comfortable, but if such a small thing will help protect us and others, then it is a small task to do. Please do your part to protect yourself and others.
Hope you are still enjoying the nice weather, although it may be cooler and wetter when you read this. Take time to enjoy the warm days. Remember to check on others — some elderly folks are not getting out and a phone call just might help them through the day and let them know that someone cares. Take care of yourselves this week, think before you go out around other people, and stay safe.
Greenery Bazaar
It is good to hear that an event that has been held for many years is planned again for this holiday season. The West Augusta Historical Society will be holding their Annual Greenery Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12. These are dates you will want to remember. The Bazaar will be held at the Wilson School Museum. The committee will be taking orders for Grave Blankets, Grave Pillows and Wreaths through Dec. 1. The cost for these items is as follows: Decorated Grave Blankets $50, Undecorated Grave Blankets $45, Decorated Grave Pillows $35, Undecorated Grave Pillows $25, Decorated Wreaths $20, Wreaths with Ribbon only $18, and Undecorated Wreaths $15.
If anyone would like to order a specialty item, please just ask. To place orders, please call Olive Marie at 304-986-2647 by Dec. 1. There will be more information concerning other items for sale during the Bazaar at a later date. This is a reminder to place this event on your calendar. There will soon be more information concerning events during the Christmas holiday season. So, that will be something to look forward to seeing happen.
Bark Against Drugs
The fund to purchase and maintain the trained dog to help our police department is going very well. There is a sign between the bridges that keeps everyone informed as to the amount that has been donated to the project. The “yellow bones” are being colored in pretty quickly. They are still taking donations of any amount and are very appreciative of the support that his project has had from area folks. Any donation is very much appreciated. The amount planned will go to the purchase of the dog and the equipment that is needed for it as well as expenses for the dog. There is still a little more to be raised, but hopefully it will not take long to reach the goal. This dog will help in detecting drugs and also to help track and find lost persons.
Special speaker
The speaker, Henry Benach of the Jewish end time ministries, who was to be at the Llewellyn Baptist Church on Nov. 8 was unable to attend due to some health issues. His message has been rescheduled for a time in December. At this time, the date has not been set and will be announced at a later time.
Thank you
During the summer season there is a lot of upkeep for our small cemeteries in the area. Those who take care of these cemeteries are very thankful for the support from folks who have loved ones buried in these cemeteries. Mike Hays, who sees to the upkeep of Whetstone Cemetery, and Judy Carson, who sees to the upkeep of the Rymer Cemetery, wish to say thank you to all who made donations to this upkeep project to see that the final resting places of our loved ones is always well maintained. Mowing and trimming has been completed for this year, and it is hoped your support will continue when summer returns. Thank you to all.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information.
