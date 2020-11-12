Last week in this space I wrote about loving people across the aisle in politics. I invited you to listen to your neighbor who voted differently than you, and hear why they voted for President Trump or President-elect Joe Biden. If you haven’t done that yet, I encourage you to seek out your neighbors, Facebook friends and Twitter followers for a conversation that isn’t on social media. Don’t hide behind a keyboard or platform you may have with people who look like you and only believe and think the same as you do.
This reminds me of Jesus telling the parable of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10:25-37. First, a lawyer stood up to test Jesus. He asked him, “What must I do to inherit eternal life” (Luke 10:25). Jesus asked him what is written in the Jewish law. The lawyer knew the law: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself” (Luke 10:27).
The skilled lawyer though wanted specifics and asked, “Who is my neighbor,” in Luke 10:29.
Jesus didn’t play the game, because it seemed the lawyer wanted to exclude someone as his neighbor. Jesus tells the story of some guy who cared for another guy who was in need, hurt, beaten up, needed help, whom the world was ignoring along the way. This guy helped someone who was the other, someone he would consider his enemy. Somebody who was of different race, somebody who was of different faith and religion, someone who came from a different political understanding, someone who was of different nationality, someone who was other or an enemy, and he helped him anyway. Because that somebody was God’s somebody. Everybody is God’s somebody. Genesis 1:27 says “So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God who created them.” This image says everyone has been created to have dignity, value and worth that no one can take away. We are all therefore children of God, which means we are siblings, sisters and brothers of one another. If we all have worth and value before God, then we should have worth and value before each other.
This man helped another man, not because he liked him, not because he agreed with him, not because he came from the same background, but because they were both children of God and he was a human being in need. That’s what it looks like to be a neighbor.
If you know the story, then you remember a priest and a Levite passed him by and didn’t help the man who had been left half dead. In Luke 10:37, Jesus asked the lawyer, “which of these three, do you think, was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of the robbers?”
The lawyer answered, “The one who showed him mercy.” Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”
Friends, this means lifting our neighbors out of the ditches that they’ve been cast into whether it is by a physical beating or with our words. Who is not our neighbor? Our neighbors are not only the people who live in our neighborhood, or go to our same places of worship as we do.
Our neighbors are our Muslim sisters and brothers, and anyone else.
In this time and culture, a Samaritan and a Jew, would be similar to how some Christians and Muslims relate. I’m not asking you to be a good Samaritan, Jew, Christian or Muslim. Jesus said Love Thy Neighbor. Go and do likewise.
