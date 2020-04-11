Good morning Mannington.
The date says April, but the wind says March. Does anyone still fly kites? The wind is even too strong for that at this time.
Maybe this is a forgotten art, at least if you made your own kite. There are more signs of spring, our dogwood is almost in full bloom and there are several blue flowers in the lawn. I hope folks have had the best week that they could, for some staying in so much is not great.
So many will be missing Easter events and that is a let-down. We look forward to church services and these have been canceled. Check the TV, there might be one broadcast, or maybe one on your phone. We will miss time with family, talk by phone and plan for getting together at a later date.
I hope everyone has a good week, stay in and stay safe.
Services Canceled
As has been the case in the past few weeks, church services in the area are canceled and at this time of year so many look forward to attending during the time of Lent and Easter. Also, many plan to attend Easter Sunrise Service. There is usually one held inside in case the weather is bad and an outdoor service is often held at the fairgrounds. This year the East High Street United Methodist Church had planned to hold their usual service at the fairgrounds and now that has also been canceled.
What to Look For
Folks have been looking to see the bears that are displayed in windows or on porches while they are out walking or just driving by. The new “Easter Egg Hunt” is pictures of Easter Eggs in windows since we are unable to hold “Easter Egg Hunts.” This lets children keep track of how many they see. There might be something else to look for, Easter Flags and many of those have a bunny on them. Just a thought to add interest.
COME Postponed
The MonValley District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church has postponed the COME part of the District Conference which was planned of Sunday, May 3. This event has been postponed until further notice.
This is a fund raising event that benefits United Methodists Church agencies in West Virginia. These agencies give help to those in need. If some folks had already received goods, please keep them safe until this event is rescheduled. If monetary collections have already been collected in your church or by your organization, please mail these to the MonValley District Office at 309 Cleveland Ave., Suite 100, Fairmont, WV 26554.
It is hoped that this event can be rescheduled and information will be available at that time
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at (304)986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information by Wednesday before the column is printed in the Saturday edition of the paper.
Commented
