Do You Support The Decision To Send Staff Back To Work Inside Schools?
FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education delivered an email to staff at approximately 9:30 pm on Monday evening — two hours following a conference call meeting — informing staff they would return to work in-person inside the schools beginning this week. There was no prior notice of the decision before the email, and it was not discussed at the aforementioned board meeting.
The email was delivered alongside attachments with more information on the timetable and details pertinent to the decision, which the email said would be made by "immediate supervisors."
"It will be good to get back to some small sense of normalcy," Marion County School Superintendent Randall Farley said in the email.
Nicole Walls, who works with the Marion County branch of Read Aloud WV and runs an independent Facebook page monitoring the Marion County BOE, harshly criticized the decision, in particular the fact that no prior notice was given and that it wasn't discussed during the two-hour board meeting earlier that evening. She believes such action suggests a disregard for the staff put at risk and the community as a whole, as well as suggests a possible "ulterior motive." She did not suggest what that motive may be, or provide evidence of such motives.
"I think that the fact that this email had gone out two hours after this board meeting, with no discussion during this board meeting whatsoever, I think it goes to show what exactly what people in the community and possibly employees feel is going on with the school board and this superintendent," she said.
"He's not only not listening to us, but showing their are ulterior motives in his choice. He had plenty of air time at the meeting to discuss this, and it was not a topic he discussed."
The week the teachers have been commanded to return to work in-person during a pandemic happens to coincide with National Teacher's Appreciation Week in the United States of America.
Walls believes the two events coinciding shows a sharp contrast in how school districts such as Marion County Schools like to be perceived in regards to their treatment of employees , and the actual policies they implement.
"Teacher appreciation week this week, and they talk about how much they appreciate all their teachers, then they go and do this. It shows that it is all a facade to deflect from the superintendent and his ulterior motives," Walls said.
Marion County is one of five counties remaining still labeled as a "hotspot" for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Monday report my West Virginia MetroNews.
Counties still designated as hotspots, according to the report, are under stricter guidelines than the rest of the state, including limiting gatherings to no more than five people and directing all businesses to require employees to work from home as much as possible.
It is currently unclear exactly how the return to classrooms for teachers in Marion County will work with these restrictions, as well as whether other counties — hotspots or otherwise — will follow Marion County's lead. So far, no official announcement on the subject has come from the Department of Education.
AFT-West Virginia released an update via social media after midnight on Tuesday morning, noting that they had been made aware of the situation and laying out how it contradicts with the most recent Department of Education guidance on the pandemic. They encourage anyone affected to contact their local representative.
An official release last week by the West Virginia Education Association noted the group's anger and attempts to send staff back into schools at this current time. This makes two organizations associated with teaching and public education who can be seen giving direct guidance against a decision similar to the one made by the Marion BOE on Monday. This is worthy of note, as Governor Jim Justice made a remark in a press conference earlier Monday to "follow the guidelines," with some alleging an expletive was included to drive home the point.
In terms of Gov. Justice's guidelines, education staff and school operations outside of having students attend class was not addressed as an essential business as Governor Justice rescinded the stay-at-home order last week for a safer-at-home order, nor in the original stay-at-home order in March: he did state in the safer-at-home order that "non-essential businesses and operations must generally continue to cease operations."
A member of the Marion County BOE reached out with concerns over this story Tuesday morning, citing the story accusing Farley of ulterior motives. The member was offered the chance to make a statement. No statement has yet been given, but one will be published by the Times as soon as it is contained.
This is a developing story. Continue checking with the Times West Virginian as more news unfolds.
