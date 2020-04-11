Hello Farmers!
Have you ever heard the phrase, “like pulling teeth”? It’s meant to mean that something is hard to accomplish. Apparently in my household, that’s not the case.
While continuing this week to stay home and stay safe, Kasey has pulled out two of her loose teeth. I guess the Easter Bunny wasn’t enough of a visitor and we needed to get the Tooth Fairy into the mix as well. I’ve never known a child to pull her own teeth as easily as this one.
She’s either a good candidate for dental school or as a professional boxing coach. Speaking of “the bunny,” she and I had a very long conversation at bedtime Monday about not being afraid of Peter Cottontail bringing COVID-19 from house to house on his fur. She simply explained that “he’s a mythical creature and they’re not susceptible to such diseases.” I’m sure he and the Tooth Fairy will be practicing social distancing, wearing festive face masks, and frequently washing their hands.
Despite everything, I do wish a very Happy and Blessed Easter to each and every one of you. May we all stay well and look forward to the day when we can come together once again.
Health Care Heroes
Last week, I asked us all to support those working in health care fields around the country with ties to our community. Several of you sent me names and information to share.
Please continue to keep these health care heroes in your hearts during this time. Lots of North Marion High School Alumni including Sherry Pyles, Teresa Lopez Heurich, Jarod Garner, Emiline Gawthrop, Melodi Cochran, Tyler Chinchilla, Alicia Shearer, Shannon Barber, Spike Yoak, Heather Earl, Amanda Shakleford, Lily Beveridge, Mandi Selan, Brooke Titus, Justin Efaw, Michelle Burton, Annamaree Hersch, Amie Carr, David Jones, Sandy Scritchfield Martin, Stephanie McIntire, Mandi Haught Riggs, Draga Lindsey, LeeAnn Cutrone Dennison, Eden Toothman, Kathy Weekly, Bethany Vandetta Vangilder, Laurinda McDougal Kovach, Melissa Morgan Elliott, Mariah Butcher Carr, Andrea Lemasters, Haley Swiger, Lauren Hamilton, Lori Claypole, Aprial Stewart, Glenna Henderson, Misty Micciche, Bobbi Runion, Falon Scott, Gauge Miller, Bree Frazier, Brittany Keener, Breona Calhoun, Michael DeMary, Lora Ford Parish.
I also wanted to include a graduate and son of Farmington, Derek DeVault out in Sunny California. He and his co-workers at DaVita Kidney Care had a picture go viral! Not only did it make it on websites such as Yahoo!, and Google, but it also was featured in a number of news outlets from coast to coast. The picture featured him and two fellow health care workers wearing photos of themselves attached to their protective gear. In the article, it explained how after seeing the idea on Instagram (a popular social media platform) they thought it was a great way to ease their patients during this stressful time.
It shows that beneath the shields and masks there are smiling faces risking their lives to save yours. What a great story! Derek is such a kind and helpful guy, certainly one we can all be proud of. To all our health care workers please continue to keep up the good fight on the front lines and stay safe. We’re with you!
Masks
Several residents in the area have taken up the task of sewing masks for not only themselves but for those essential workers still carrying out day to day services so life can go on for the rest of us. Breagan Besidich, our town Schwann’s man, is winning the award for prettiest mask. If he stops on your street, be sure to take a gander.
Recovering
Please continue to keep Mark Gouzd in your prayers. He has had his medical procedure and is looking at several weeks recovery in the hospital. His son, Zack Gouzd, was reportedly in good shape having donated his bone marrow to his father. Former Mannington gal and resident at Theresa’s Rose Garden, Ms. Teefee Linnville, continues to improve after her own little medical hiccup. We hope she’ll be back with the ladies to enjoy all the nice spring weather that’s on it’s way.
Ramps
It’s ramp season! Social media is a God send for those who have been shut in these last few weeks.
My friend Elizabeth Opyoke has been cooking up a storm on Facebook! Her latest pasta dish looked as if it could only be described as “to die for!” She showed her culinary charms in her own cooking show from the comforts of her beautiful kitchen. Who knows, Food Network might give her a call.
My sister, Samantha, has been putting ramps in her potatoes, burgers and I wouldn’t be surprised if she didn’t try to blend it into a smoothie if she thought she could. I text her to offer my sweet little nephew, Miles sanctuary from the smelliness. I was informed that the little man had been eating a few raw ramps and now we can officially say he’s living up to the nickname “stinker.” If you love a little bit of the greenery in your diet, check out the hillsides in and out of the county. You’re sure to see those colorful leaves sprouting up here and there.
Yesteryear
Ben McDougal came to town in April 1905 from Pine Grove. It had been rumored to be his first visit in four years! The excitement proved to be too much for him as he got “enough heavy ordnance aboard to give himself the idea that he could ‘butt’ the Jacobs building down.”
He amused a large and constantly growing crowd of spectators for a while and then was gathered in by an officer. It was house cleaning day with John Swallick at his home at house no. 64 Chatham Hill. John had been drinking fighting whiskey when trouble started and the “big fighter” grabbed a coal pick and a hatchet to drive the other occupants from the house.
No one was seriously hurt although, to be subdued, he did get a “good whack on the head.” Swallick gets himself into trouble quite often and it was reported that only 18 months ago he had last been in trouble and promised to leave the state. A signed document stating to that effect was produced. However, two months after his leaving he was back and not long after was “as loud as ever.”
Six barrels of real wine made from the grape were destroyed by county officers in 1920 at Chatham Hill. The officers were called to the scene to quell a disturbance and concluded to remove the cause of any more trips in the immediate future.
Teachers Mrs. C.A. Sims and Miss Georgia Downs and scholars of Chatham Hill school gave a pie social at the school house. The proceeds went towards the benefit of the school. H.J. Hatzel is confined to his home with blood poisoning. He is reported better at this time.
Dr. L. N. Yost, county health officer of Fairmont, will give an illustrated lecture in the high school auditorium. The lecture will be on hygiene and sanitation. No admission will be charged. Manager Satterfield of the Lyric theater has a large musical comedy company billed and hopes to see large crowds. W.P. Moran is getting the brick on the ground for his new drug store. Less Brooks has drilled a well that will be at the rear of the building which will be 21 by 60 feet.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Geraldine Sanders, Erin Dunigan, Sarah Halbert, Jessica Terlosky, Lindsey Rush, and Jessica Mathew.
COVID-19 Testing
Mon Health System, in collaboration with the Marion County Health Department, Fairmont State University and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, is establishing a new testing location in Fairmont for pre-screened, pre registered patients who suspect they may have COVID-19. A release from Mon Health on Thursday stated that the new testing location will be at the offices of Drs. Bonfili and Flowers at 1840 Locust Avenue in Fairmont on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 -6 p.m. In order to pre-screen and pre-register, patients are required to call the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line at (304) 285-3798 and specify that they want to be tested at the Fairmont site, according to the release.
Food Pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry is still planning on serving the community with it’s next food giveaway on Tuesday, April 21. If you are in need, please visit them. If you would like to donate, please contact the Pantry to drop donated items.
Doc Jenkins and other information
You’ve outdone yourselves, Farmers! I’ve gotten quite a lot of e-mail and letters regarding my column, Doc Jenkins, and other things I’ve mentioned recently. When I started to collect everything I couldn’t give it justice. So, next week I will be including a lot of stories and other submissions that have come across my desk in the last week. It’ll give us something to look forward to!
Contact Me
Although the offices are closed to the public, I’m still writing and answering my phone and e-mails! If you have some time, and we all do, and you want to drop me a line with information for my column please send it over. The office mailing address is PO Box 2530, Fairmont WV 26555 or email it directly to scummons@timeswv.com or call my desk at (304)367-2527.
