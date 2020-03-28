Good Day Farmers
This week has been one of great change in our state. I hope that you are all well and you are heeding the warnings put in place to keep us and our neighbors safe. Please continue to take these precautions seriously and to respect those around us by staying home and staying safe.
An excerpt from Lockdown written by Brother Richard Hendrick, on March 13, 2020 states it in what I have found to be the best way.
“All over the world people are slowing down and reflecting. All over the world people are looking at their neighbours in a new way. All over the world people are waking up to a new reality; To how big we really are. To how little control we really have. To what really matters. To Love. So we pray and we remember that, Yes there is fear. But there does not have to be hate. Yes there is isolation. But there does not have to be loneliness.
“Yes there is panic buying. But there does not have to be meanness. Yes there is sickness. But there does not have to be disease of the soul. Yes there is even death. But there can always be a rebirth of love. Wake to the choices you make as to how to live now. Today, breathe.”
Think of one another, take care of each other, and stay safe for others, but above all please remember to breathe through it all.
WiFi
North Marion High is now our designated community WiFi Drive Up Cafe area. Residents can drive up to the North Marion High front parking lot (in front of the cafeteria) and use the WiFi provided to do necessary things such as school work, checking in with teachers and fellow students as well as turning work in. Log in information:
1. Teachers & students log on using their standard Marion Domain Log In and their password.
2. Students, Teachers, & Guests can log on using guest & the password & mcsw2017
Community WiFi Drive Up Cafes are also at the following sites: FSHS Freshman Building parking lot and EFHS front entrance loop area and side of the building. Teachers and students can log in using their Marion Domain Logins. Students, teachers, and guests can also login using guest and the password is mcsw2017.
The Digital Library is always open!
The Marion County Public Library wishes to remind you that their digital library is always open! You can visit www.mcpls.org/streaming to learn more about their online services like:
Libby (WVDELI): eBooks, audiobooks
Hoopla: eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV, music, comics (no wait time!)
Axis 360: eBooks, audiobooks
Freegal: music
Kanopy: movies, TV
RBdigital: audiobooks, magazines, Acorn TV, concerts
Taking advantage of this great resource can not only help boost your entertainment during quarantine, but your ability to assist in our children’s learning while schools remain closed. Check out their selection of services and remember it’s offered year round!
Dr. Jenkins
A very nice letter came to my desk from Ms. Patricia DeCarlo of Barrackville (Thanks for reading my column over there in Bison country!) this week and I wanted to share it with you all. We’ve had a number of people call, e-mail and write about knowing or wishing to have more information as well about the “good doctor” so here’s another story to share.
Ms. DeCarlo writes, “I was born in 1946 and was delivered at Fairmont General Hospital by Dr. Jenkins. I was, without a doubt, one of many born that first year of the baby boom. I grew up in the vicinity of Farmington, where Dr. Jenkins was the family physician for so many. I don’t know for certain how many years Dr. Jenkins practiced medicine, but I heard many attributes about him as I was growing into an adult. I know he was a physician during the Influenza Pandemic of 1918. He must have been overwhelmed at times. Home visits were the norm in those days.
“I was told prior to this time he had been a physician at Crossroads and traveled to see patients by horse and buggy. Reminds me of Doc Adams on Gunsmoke. In 1925, my maternal grandparents were residing at No.9. In May of that year, my grandmother had a baby, which would be the last of 6 children. Ten days after giving birth, my grandmother developed pneumonia.
“Years before the discovery of penicillin, this was a very critical situation. Dr. Jenkins stopped everyday on his way home to see about my grandmother. He remarked to someone if he could just keep her alive until the fever broke. The fever did finally break and my grandmother survived to live to age 95. Dr. Jenkins told her she was one in 10,000 to survive pneumonia following childbirth.
“I feel he was on in 10,000 to be the doctor she needed. I still recall Dr. Jenkins making his visits in the Studebaker cars. I remember being fascinated watching him write with his left hand upside down. In his later years, he was invited to give a speech at the graduation ceremony for Farmington High School. It was a speech that touched many. He spoke of babies he had delivered, not a generation but generations. Dr. Jenkins devoted his life to Farmington.”
Such a nice testimonial and what a great story that should be told for generations! I appreciate your letter Patricia and hope to hear from more of you on this and other stories of great Farmington people of years gone by.
Home Schooling
Looks like we’re all the parents of home schoolers now! While many students are not able to use the internet to connect with their teachers, those who do have access are asked to please keep checking your Livegrades. Each student should have a Microsoft 365 account set up so that they can join TEAMS and be able to submit lessons in a variety of ways.
North Marion suggests if you have trouble to please reach out to either assistant principals who are happy to receive emails with questions and or concerns. You can communicate with them at Ms. DeVaul: kdevaul@k12.wv.us and Mr. Mileto: jmileto@k12.wv.us. Students at Blackshere and Fairview Elementary and Middle will have their log in information as well as contact info for their teachers.
Personally, a big thank you to all the teachers who are worrying, praying, busying themselves to stay in contact with our children who are very much their children as well. You’re doing an excellent job holding it together for the sake of education. You deserve so much more than our gratitude. It’s easy to see why the kids are so connected to you.
Virtual Field Trips
Lots of information has popped up on how to keep education going for the kids but it’s easy to forget that they’re not the only age group feeling the stress of being shut in. So for any age, here’s a list of places you can go online and get a virtual “field trip.”
Cincinnati Zoo is closed but they are live-streaming from the zoo each weekday at 3 p.m. Each stream will highlight one of the zoo’s amazing animals, and include an activity that can be done from home.
The National Park Service website offers a large variety of videos on their YouTube channel! Full of information and gorgeous footage, dozens of parks are featured.
For a more cultured approach to your evening entertainment, check out free concerts from the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera! Pre-recorded concerts and shows stream each night at 7 p.m. EST and remain available until 3:30 p.m. EST the following day.
If you search for your favorite vacation spots, aquariums and museums you might find that they’re also putting together virtual tours and other programs to aid us in feeling less estranged (or even strange) during this time of social distancing.
DNR Stocking
In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and reduce the number of anglers gathering at public lakes, there will be a postponement to the West Virginia Gold Rush. All announcing of locations for daily trout stockings will stop at this point including the trout stocking hotline and the online stocking report.
The March 27 stocking did not take place as originally scheduled. However, regular trout stockings will continue. For the safety of all anglers and the trout stocking personnel, a DNR Law Enforcement officer will join each stocking run to ensure everyone maintains a safe distance from hatchery staff.
Also, a waiver has gone into effect and will last until April 24 stating that licenses are not needed to fish. It applies only to state-regulated waters and also includes a waiver for trout and conservation stamps. Existing license and stamp requirements for non-residents and all requirements for hunting licenses remain in effect.
Residents
Mr. and Mrs. Chuby are now residents of the Genesis Center on Country Club Road. After a recent setback, they have moved to the Pierpont Center and are doing quite well. Mr. Roman Chuby is recovering quite nicely following a hip replacement and is doing well with the aid of a walker. His wife, Helen, is with him and according to their daughter, are enjoying the new place. If you would like to send them your well wishes or a thinking of you card, their address is 1543 Country Club Rd., Room 610, Fairmont, WV 26554.
Free Access
The programs are offering free access while schools are closed. Normally a paid service you can log on and learn through their games and other programs for free at this time. The code to use is SCHOOL5853.
ABC Mouse for preschool through 2nd grade – abcmouse.com/redeem, Reading IQ for preschool through 6th grade – readingiq.com/redeem, Adventure Academy for 3rd through 8th grades – adventureacademy.com/redeem Enjoy! Also Instagram users should look at Savewithstories. Kasey and I have been looking every day to see what new celebrities have joined the cause and what new stories are available. They’ve really created a movement all for a good cause!
Birthday Party Postponements
Fred Priester passed along the following: “After long considerations, thoughts and trepidation we have made the decision to postpone Mom’s three-digit celebration scheduled for April 11th. The consequences of exposing anyone, let alone 80 to 100 year old friends is just too much to fathom. Maria, Rich, Dickie and I are trying to arrive at a date that is amenable to all. Once we make that decision everyone will be invited to that celebration.” The minute I get information on Alice’s big party I will let you all know! I’m sure we’ll all be ready to celebrate in a big way once this pandemic is over!
Yesteryear
Miss Della Mike of Downs has opened a first-class millinery store in 1905 at the J.F. Campbell building. She has some very nice hats and invites all to come and see them.
Rev. D.H. Reid, pastor of the M.E. Church South in Fairview, met with quite a painful accident recently. While coming out from under the porch at the parsonage his head collided with a large steel wire nail that was hungrily waiting to devour somebody’s tender scalp, and the only reason that it didn’t enter the Reverend’s gray matter was that the skull bone was of extra quality and stopped it en route. Quite an ugly wound was made in the forehead, and the Doctor’s skill was brought into requisition to prevent further trouble. The patient is doing well at this writing and hereafter all projecting nails will receive ready attention from the hammer.
Business was booming in April of 1906. Casey Nolan was in Farmington looking over some business locations with the idea of making some investments in the near future while J. Howard Coleman of Farmington was in the city on business as well. Mannington got some new pool tables at the “Arlington” made from Bott Bros. of Columbus, Ohio. They are the finest carried by that firm. The lovely Almeda Deegan outfitted in a striking tailor-made suit with hat and a corsage of sweet peas, became the bride of Mr. W.E. Maple of Farmington in 1910. Mr. Maple is a cashier at the Bank of Farmington, while the now Mrs. Maple will be remembered as a very popular professional nurse.
Just a thought
A sign popped up on social media late Friday afternoon. I don’t know where it’s from or where it is located to give credit where credit is due, but it says: “And then the whole world walked inside and shut their doors and said WE will stop it all. EVERYTHING. To protect our weaker ones, our sicker ones, our older ones. And nothing, NOTHING in the history of humankind ever felt more like LOVE than this.”
Contact Me
We are hanging in as essential employees here at the Times West Virginian. Although our offices are now closed to the public, we are available via mail, phone and email when you need us! Please call my desk at (304)367-2527, email scummons@timeswv.com, or mail P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555
