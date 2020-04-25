Luke 24:32 They said to each other, “Were not our hearts burning within us while he was talking to us on the road, while he was opening the scriptures to us?”
Two followers were on their 7.5 mile journey to Emmaus from Jerusalem. Along the way that Resurrection afternoon they were joined by a stranger. A conversation ensued. The stranger was Jesus but He was hidden from their eyes. Upon entering the town Jesus sought to go on, the two, however, asked the stranger to stay and eat with them.
In the midst of their hospitality and dining, Jesus broke bread with them and then their eyes were opened and they realized who this stranger was. And instantly, the scripture says, Jesus vanished. The two turned toward each other and said, “Were not our hearts burning?”
Suddenly, in that one moment of time, they knew the Lord was in their presence and then they realized He wasn’t. Jesus had moved on and left them being the witness to His life, death, and resurrection.
This story is only in Luke. It offers many interpretations and has produced numerous theological perspectives. But the one I will center on briefly is that there is a moment in time when we realize the “Divine” is with us. There is a moment when our eyes are opened, our heart is strangely warmed, and our lives are changed.
For the two followers, their hearts burned but when the bread was broken their eyes were open. The church has always found that in the sacrament of Communion we recognize the Lord of history and the Christ of Faith. It is ironic that the smallest piece of bread can make the biggest impact or a sip of grape juice or wine can fulfill out innermost desires. It is as if we have faith as small as a grain of mustard seed, we can move a mountain. I have always believed it’s not how much we know but what we do with what we do know and believe. And then what we practice.
Like you, I have had a moment or two when my eyes were opened. The one I best remember was the March on Birmingham by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As the protesters marched through the town, being doused by water hoses, they were singing “Holy, Holy, Holy.” It touched me that a hymn I had sung only in church with my family was being sung on the street for the cause of racial justice. If this is what the faith is all about in following Jesus, this is what I desire. And since that time, faith and social justice have a connecting link.
On May 24, 1738 John Wesley had his “heart-warming” experience on Aldersgate Street in London. As the preface by Martin Luther to the book of Romans was being read, John Wesley felt his heart strangely warmed and that his sins had been forgiven. He then sought to ask forgiveness to those who burned down his father’s rectory and left him to be burned to death. From that moment on, his life was completely changed.
During this time of the Coronavirus, many of our eyes have been opened to the great sacrifices of people who are offering their lives to save others. These strangers are staying with the sick, sharing with them in their suffering, and showing them the faith of life, death, and resurrection. And many of those able to leave the hospitals have had their hearts warmed, their life spared, and their faith enabled.
The strangers have come from many locations or have been home town heroes. The strangers have held up in hotels rather than go home, slept outside their residence in tents, and have been willing to take invisible marks of the nails so they could give their life for others, without knowing names, history, life style or gender orientation.
So, the road to Emmaus may be just as real in Fairmont, Morgantown and Clarksburg as in Jerusalem. And the faith can be seen as clearly today as it was around that table in the gospel of Luke. Finally, we are invited to become the stranger on the road. Or, we are challenged to see the good news of seeing others who are walking that road — and remembering those who have walked it — from England to Birmingham, to Calvary. And that one moment in time can change us forever.
Stay safe, and God bless.
