Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
News from the town:
Town of Rivesville is collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc. for care packages the town is distributing to the elderly and shut-in. This is what small towns do best, is come together in times of need. If you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at (304)278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of the town hall.
A big thank you to everyone that has helped out or made donations. It’s really appreciated!
Due to unforeseen circumstances the Girl Scouts are left with an excessive amount of cookies. if you would like cookies or you don’t want the cookies yourself and would like to help out, they suggest buying cookies and donating them to first responders. If you want to donate or purchase, contact me at (304)777-0540. i would like to thank those that have purchased and donated cookies. We still have plenty of cookies left!
I regret to inform everyone that the hot dog sale scheduled for May 2 at the Rivesville United Methodist Church has been canceled. Hopefully we will be able to resume in June.
The Paw Paw Fair spring mud bog scheduled for May 2 has been canceled. See you in the fall!
New election dates:
May 19 is the deadline to register to vote, early voting will take place May 27 until June 6, June 3 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the June 6 Primary election.
A rabies clinic that was scheduled to be held May 9 at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville has been postponed and will be held in September. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304)278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to:
April 6 for Nick Hibbs (My great nephew), April 19 for Joey Henderson(Happy 3rd Birthday!), April 20 for Noah Loughery (My great nephew), April 25 for Jesse James Pulice, April 26 for Brandon Loughery(My nephew), April 26 for Maridale Hardesty, April 27 for Mistee Ralphsnyder Glover, April 27 for Stephanie Jimmie and April 30 for Patricia Summers.
Anniversary wishes go out to Trina and Rob Clevenger who celebrated 13 years on 4/21. Wishing you many more years of love, health, and happiness.
Hope you all enjoyed your day!
Please everyone practice patience during this time of chaos and uncertainty. Please respect those who are staying closed to avoid this virus. Check in on your neighbor or someone who may need help. This will not last forever. If you can’t be anything, be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at (304)777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
