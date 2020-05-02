Good Morning, White Hall
What a fantastic day we had this week with sunshine and an 80 degree temperature!
It will fantastic to get past all the rain so the ground will dry and we can get our gardens plowed and planted!
Have a great May and hopefully everyone can get back to at least a little bit normal!
School Parade
A parade next Friday, May 8, will be held to wave to your teachers and wish them a Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!
From 11 a.m. to Noon, we will have a parade for the students to have their parents drive them by the school and wave, because we miss our students.
Enter at Emerald Lane and drive by the school, exiting left at Timrod and wave to all of the White Hall teachers.
Hope to see you there!
Thank You!
Thank you to CEOS member, Jean Conley for all her hard work making Boo Bears for the White Hall Police Department. They give them out to young children at stressful times!
Thank you to Jean for making over 75 masks for nursing homes! Over the years she has also donated handmade quilts for organizations to auction!
She is also a great friend and member of the Community Educational Outreach Service in White Hall!
Community Educational Outreach Service
Since we cannot meet in person, the CEOS Executive Board Meeting will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom conferencing.
It is important that each officer, committee chair, and club president attend this meeting. It is also recommended that at least two or more club members from each club attend.
Council Meeting
The regular meeting will be held via Cisco Webex Meetings. Login has been posted on Facebook for the public.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and no Citizens’ concerns or public hearings.
Financial report—revenue-$83,000, expenses-$81,000, and net income-$1,700 was approved.
Council reached out to the Marion County Rescue Squad, and asked them to join the first meetings of the month for them to give their report, no response yet.
Bradley Pigott reported a temporary fix on a street, and it held up through the winter, but a call for permanent fix for now, or to get it put on the schedule.
The Annexation committee discussed several places they are hoping to annex, a car dealership, private citizen’s home, and Biafore property.
Chief Guerierri reported 649 calls for service, 25 cases to investigate, 48 citations written so far this month, and night patrol-checking businesses and buildings.
The Maintenance/Public Works department worked on cleaning up the sidewalk and cinders, put up mirror on Belinda Drive.
Town Coordinator report; keep watching how far along the opening of buildings and businesses, Spring Clean-up Day is Saturday from 7-11.
The Council will continue to have their meetings on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
The new logo suggestions were tabled until we get back to normal meetings.
Wait and see on selling old Town Hall, there is an interested party.
Eric Antulov; Early voting center & early voting: voting Wednesday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 9 from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30 and June 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call me at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.