PLEASANT VALLEY — Emily Haddix, a four-year council member of the City of Pleasant Valley Town Council, resigned this spring in order to run against longtime Mayor Barbara Metcalfe this summer.
As the weather heats up, so does the race for the mayor’s office.
Election day for the city is Tuesday, July 28, with polls open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Early voting for the Pleasant Valley election is July 15-25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. Saturday voting is scheduled for both July 18 and July 25 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
All voting will take place at the Pleasant Valley Municipal Building in Kingmont.
“I resigned my council position because I had to. In the city charter, any sitting council member must resign in order to run for mayor,” said Haddix, who said she doesn’t think it’s fair council members must resign in order to seek higher office. “I think the charter needs [to be] updated.”
Overall, however, the city charter seems the lesser of several other items on Haddix’s list of grievances. The two-term council member says Pleasant Valley’s roads are one of her main concerns.
“Roads in Pleasant Valley are a huge deal. A lot of our roads are state roads and the city doesn’t have the funds to fix them,” Haddix said. “I worked with the Department of Highways to get a blanket permit, which allows us to fix the roads ourselves. But the mayor for years has told the residents ‘We’re not allowed to touch these roads.’”
Pleasant Valley’s streets consist mostly of state roads. The city itself owns no roads.
“Our roads are not DOH’s priorities. Around here, I-79 and Route 250 are the priorities. But we’re a city that can afford these kinds of fixes to our roads and they should absolutely be our priority,” Haddix said.
Metcalfe, though, counters Haddix’s argument, saying roads are taken care of to the best of the city’s ability and within its budget.
“In the past two years, we’ve fixed about 80 roads in the community,” said Metcalfe, noting most fixes have been pothole patching.
The mayor said it comes down to simply a matter of money.
“It costs about $100,000 to pave one mile of road. In Pleasant Valley, we’ve got 19 miles of roads that are private and 13 miles of roads that are public. That’s a lot of money,” Metcalfe said.
Metcalfe said she tries to respond to road requests promptly.
“Most of the time residents tell us where the potholes are and we fill them in with blacktop or gravel as quickly as we can” Metcalfe said.
Haddix also criticized the city’s unfinished recreation complex, saying money should be found to complete the project in full.
“Take our recreation complex, if you want to call it that,” Haddix said. “They demolished a hill and it’s still an unusable piece of land."
Haddix said it will cost about $300,000 to finish the recreation complex project and “they were wanting to pull that money from every fund, from the general fund, from Rainy Day, and from our coal severance revenue.”
Money for the recreation complex should be pulled from only the hotel occupancy tax, she contends.
“The funds are there, but those funds are being spent differently from how I would do it,” Haddix said.
Metcalfe said Haddix’s contention is simply incorrect.
“Because this an expensive project, we have to be very conservative and do things as our budget permits,” said Metcalfe. “We are allowed to take money out of the Rainy Day Fund or the contingency fund, those funds are built into our budget and they can be used for just about any improvements we need for our city.”
Haddix also accused Metcalfe of not listening to residents’ concerns.
“I feel like our residents want to see changes the current leadership has kind of put on the backburner, making excuses and passing the buck onto other people,” Haddix said. “As mayor, I want our residents to know I’ll tackle every problem head-on, won’t pass the buck, and will find a solution.”
Metcalfe, again, said her opponent is mischaracterizing her administration’s actions.
“We’re always listening to our residents. We have open meetings and everything we do must be approved by a majority of council,” Metcalfe said. “We have to work within a budget.”
Metcalfe, is one of the founders of the city. She has been active in Pleasant Valley government since the city was created in 1995. She served on the first-ever city council and has been mayor for the past dozen years.
The mayoral position is a two-year term.
Former council member Haddix said, if elected, transparency would be a key part of her administration.
“A vote for me for mayor of Pleasant Valley will give our people accessibility to a mayor who will answer their concerns as quickly as a I can. I am always available for our residents and there would be absolute transparency from me,” said Haddix.
For her part, Metcalfe said she hopes to move forward positively and under budget.
“I’m running to continue all the projects we’ve started for the City of Pleasant Valley,” Metcalfe said. “I want to continue to do the things we can do within our budget. We’ve got 133 street lights we’ve paid for and installed, for example. We’ve put in new sidewalks in three of our four communities and are ready to start work on sidewalks for Benton’s Ferry. These are the projects our citizens want to make Pleasant Valley a better place to live.”
Also on the ballot are four council member races, only two of which are contested.
Current council members Gary Timms of Millersville/Pleasant Valley and Chuck Ledsome of Benton’s Ferry are running unopposed.
For the Benton’s Ferry/Kingmont seat, Dixie Sorenson, the incumbent, will face Ed Aberegg. For the Kingmont seat, Henderson is running against official write-in candidate Dylan Yanero.
Absentee ballots promise to be incredibly popular this campaign season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pleasant Valley City Clerk Pamela Foster has already mailed 2,000 absentee ballots.
“There seems like a lot of interest in this election, Foster said.
The original date for Pleasant Valley’s 2020 election day had been set for June 9, but Secretary of State Mac Warner rescheduled West Virginia’s coronavirus-postponed statewide primary election for that day. Pleasant Valley’s city election was subsequently bumped back to July 28.
