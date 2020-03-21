Good morning Mannington!
So many events canceled, hope that this helps to stop the spread of coronavirus. We have enough in our lives to worry about and now they tell us to stay home as much as possible. If you do need to purchase anything try to do so locally. Remember our hometown businesses. Many businesses are open, but not as many customers. So, try to help if you can. Hope everyone has a good week, stay safe and wash your hands a lot. Check on others by phone. If you think you have a meeting check fist, it is probably cancelled.
Fish Dinner – Cancelled
The Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington has had to cancel the Lenten Fish Dinners that they had planned for each Friday until further notice. They wish to say Thank You to the many folks who came in to support this event. Your support is greatly appreciated. As soon as Church Services can resume, they plan to have more fish dinners. They will let us know even though it will be after Lent. So, there is something good to look forward to attending.
City Hall – Bill Paying
Effective Monday, March 16, the City of Mannington is asking the public to pay their water bills, fines, etc. by putting their payments, in an envelope, in the drop box on the front door to the Water Department or by calling (304)986-2700 to make debit or credit card payments. Receipts can be picked up at a later date or mailed upon request. In an effort to keep the public and the employees safe, public access will be restricted from all city buildings. The office staff will be there during regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Municipal court will still be in session.
Call the Park Board
The Mannington Park Board is asking anyone who made reservations for a pool party and/or pavilion rentals for the 2020 summer season to contact Heather Fluharty at city hall at (304)986-2700 ext 171 or email at parkboard@cityofmannington.com.
Help our Restaurants
As everyone knows, our restaurants are now closed to eat-in customers. They will take orders and then you may pick them up. Please, if you eat out often or just once in a while, try to continue to do pick-up orders. These folks will need our help, so that they can stay in business and keep their bills paid. We can’t go in and sit down to eat and visit, but we will be able to do so very soon, but only if we still support our area restaurants. Plan a little ahead to find out the hours they are serving. Most have their full menu, as we know, it available. I know some folks do not have their regular income, but if you do, try to help these folks out if possible. They will really appreciate you and will show it when we are all able to sit down together for meal.
Lenten Luncheons – Cancelled
The Mannington Ministerial Association has canceled the Lenten Luncheons that are held on Thursday each week during Lent. This is due to the restrictions concerning gatherings due to the coronavirus regulations. Thank you to those who planned and served the lunch and also to those who attended and gave support. Easter is coming, that will not change.
Library Closed
Libraries have also had to close. The Mannington Library had a grand opening planned for the book sale room. It had been closed during the winter for some upgrades and was to re-open this month. So, as soon as they can, they will re-open. If you have books checked out, they may be put in the outside drop box. The staff thanks you for your cooperation.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at (304)986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information by Wednesday before the column is printed in the Saturday edition of the paper.
