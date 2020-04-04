John 17:2
“The Lord Jesus, having lifted up His eyes to heaven and declared the arrival of the hour of His death; having sought the Father to glorify Him as God’s Lamb for His people that He in the willing sacrifice of Himself might glorify the Father to be the Just God and Savior of His people, now speaks of the Father’s gift to Him…that gift that was given to Him as the God-man Mediator. The Father gave unto Him, “power over all flesh, that He should give eternal life to as many as the Father did give Him.”
“Being God, nothing could be given unto Him for He is gloriously one with God the Father and the Holy Spirit. But as being the submissive Servant of Jehovah, according to the everlasting covenant of grace…the One who was made flesh and humbled Himself, making Himself of no reputation, and in covenant agreement eternally stood to answer for the sheep as their willing and able Surely…all power was given unto Him. He was, “made like unto His brethren, that He might be a merciful and faithful High Priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for the sins of the people.” Hebrews 2:17.
The Father chose a people in Christ before the foundation of the world that they should be holy and without blame before Him in love. —Ephesians 1:4
The Father sent the Son into this world to be their Savior —1 John 4:14 And now the Lord Jesus declares the certainty of the accomplishment of the work that the Father has given Him…He possesses all power in heaven and earth! He has all authority over all flesh! That means that there is no one in this world that is exempt from His power and authority. Everything was made by Him and for Him.
And having all power over all flesh, according to God’s everlasting will and purpose, “Therefore hath He mercy on whom He will have mercy, and whom He will he hardeneth.” —Romans 9:18 He has the power and right to show mercy to a Matthew the publican and call that vessel of His mercy unto Himself or to harden a Pharaoh of Egypt and leave him in the darkness of his sin and unbelief and there is no unrighteousness with Him. —Romans 9:14
And is there any hope or evidence that the Lord has done something for the writer or reader of this article?...Yes there is! Do you believe, trust and cast yourself upon the Lord Jesus for life and likewise put no confidence in your flesh?...then you have a good hope. “The Father loveth the Son, and hath given all things into His hand. He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him. —John 3:35-36
