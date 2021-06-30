Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is doing well, I just can’t believe tomorrow is the 1st of July.
Don’t forget Rivesville fireworks on Friday, July 2 at 10 p.m.
The 2nd Market on the Mon will be held on Saturday, July 3 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Come out and enjoy the vendors and entertainment by Byron “SIX SIX” Cooper and food by the “Next Level Chef” food truck. This event takes place right next to the Rivesville Town Hall.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold their monthly hot dog sale on Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located on Jasper Street. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
The town of Fairview will start their celebration off on July 3 with a parade beginning at 4 p.m. followed by a speaking program running 6 p.m.-7 p.m. At 7 p.m.-8 p.m. will be Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts. From 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Shortline Junction Band will perform. At 10 p.m. will be the fireworks.
Just an FYI, the fire department will not start their pizza/sandwich sales until September.
Mark your Calendars
7/17- Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a community picnic from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. I will have more info soon.
7/20-7/24- Paw Paw Fair, I’ll have more information soon.
8/1- There will be a drive thru spaghetti dinner to benefit the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship Fund. The cost is $10 and includes pasta, meatballs, green beans, salad, bread, butter, and dessert. It will be held this year at the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department, located at 12 Jackson St. in Rivesville.
8/7-Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on August 7 from 9 a.m. till noon. Rabies shots for $8, dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville, W.Va. 26588. Questions – call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will not be a homecoming picnic this year. There are plans to have it in 2022 when things will hopefully be safer.
If there are any upcoming 6th, 7th or 8th grade students at Rivesville Elementary/Middle school who would love to run through puddles and creeks, likes long nature trails, making new friends and likes being a team player, then come join the Cross Country team at REMS. For more information call Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010 or Andrew Seipp at 304-244-9012 or you can contact them through messenger. They can get you your forms and get you registered for the fall season.
As soon as the okay is given, all 4th, 5th and 6th grade girls can come out and join the basketball team in July. There are two seasons, the girls in July and the boys in August, September, and October. Cheerleading starts in November. Contact Vickie Eddy through Facebook messenger, and watch this column for any changes.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary, family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside, consider the Paw Paw park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later, time goes faster than you think.
Birthdays
Amy Coen, Larry Anderson, Bob Moore, Dakota Roy, Madalyn Crawley, Sheena Hershman, James Micheal, Barbara Preskey, Margaret Ann Cunningham Barthalow, Tom Cunningham and Patty Samargo Fox.
Hope you all have/had a great day!
I would like to send condolences out to the family and friends of Clifford ‘Pooch’ Hoffman, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
As we get ready to go into summer, please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
I hope everyone will have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Let’s goooo Bucs!
