News from the school:
There will be a PTO meeting held in the cafeteria on March 12 at 6 p.m. All are invited and we would love to see some new faces!
March 15 is the deadline to order a yearbook for the 2019-2020 school year
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the indoor flea market that was scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Rivesville Community Building has been cancelled.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will host its first hot dog and bake sale of the year today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
RUMC is also taking orders for their delicious homemade Easter eggs. Flavors available are: Peanut butter, Coconut, Cherry Nut, and Maple nut. The cost is $5 for a large egg and $2 for small. Orders need to be placed by March 29 with a delivery and pickup date as April 5 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the church. To place an order call Bonnie at (304)278-5817, Dee Dee at the Rivesville community Building at (304) 278-5001, or myself at (304) 777-0540.
The Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary will host a hot dog and bake sale March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. On March 24, Rivesville Town Council will meet with the VFD to discuss implementing a fire fee. Make Plans to attend now. It is open to the public.
Mark your calendar:
A spaghetti dinner will be held at the McCurdysville Community Building on Sunday, March 22 from Noon-4 p.m. featuring spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drink, and dessert. Meals are $9 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Carry out is available. the proceeds go to the upkeep of the community building. Call (304) 278-5469 or (304) 278-5905 for any questions
The 6th annual Strike Out Cancer will be held on March 28 from Noon-3 p.m. at the Fairmont Bowling Center. Costs is $5 for spectators, $15 for participants includes Team of 5, unlimited bowling, Free shoe rental, Food and fun. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, Raffles, and Door Prizes. RSVP by March 23 to John Satterfield at (304) 657-9265
A rabies clinic will be held May 9 at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville from 9 a.m.-Noon. Now is a good time to make reservations if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304) 278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to:
3/4- Conner Tatterson, 3/9- Judi Morris, 3/9- Beth Trickett, 3/9- Susanne Sapp Layman, 3/10- Justin Clyde, 3/11-Rose Carpenter
Anniversary wishes go out to Doug and Eraina Wolfe-Gower who celebrated 27 years on March 3. Wishing you many more years of health, love,and happiness.
If you have news to share, give me a call at (304) 777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
