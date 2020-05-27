Good morning, Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a safe Memorial weekend.
News from the Town
The Town of Rivesville is now accepting applications for a full-time laborer, the applicant must be at least 18 years old, must have a valid driver’s license, be able to pass a background check and drug test.
Must also be willing to obtain their CDL driver’s license and work on passing the State Water Operations test within 6 months of hire. Pay will be based on experience.
If interested please contact the Rivesville Town Hall 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
I would like to share with everyone the town festival which would have been scheduled for June 27 has been canceled for this year. This was not an easy thing to do but with all that’s going on it was decided this was for the best. Thus far it hasn’t been decided about the fireworks, I will let you know soon.
Town of Rivesville is collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc... for care packages that the town is distributing to the elderly and infirmed. This is what small towns do best is come together in times of need. If you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at 304-278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of the town hall.
A big thank you to everyone that has helped out or made donations. It’s really appreciated!
This message comes from Joe Ford, President of the Rivesville Little League:
At this time Rivesville Youth Baseball has decided that it would be in the best interest, health and safety of the children and all involved to cancel the upcoming ball season. As soon as it is safe to do so we will be collecting all unsold gun raffle tickets. Once all tickets are collected and accounted for we will announce the new date the drawing will take place. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this trying time. I hope that everyone is staying safe and doing well, if you have any questions or concerns call Joe at 304-692-6003.
First Aid Fox’s is now open, hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m, closed Wednesdays. The grill will close 15 minutes before closing. At this time they are only offering curbside service and call-in orders. You can place an order by calling 304-278-3389.
The railroad tracks at Rt 19 going into Bellview will be closed today starting at 7 a.m. I’m not sure when they reopen as they may be closing on Thursday as well.
News from the Paw Paw Fair Association and Board of Directors
It is with great sadness that the association is canceling the Paw Paw District Fair due to the conditions brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic, along with the uncertainty with the ever-changing guidelines currently in place for crowd restrictions and social distancing. The Board of Directors, Officers and members feel this difficult decision is in the best interest for the safety and well being of our community members and visitors. Please watch our FaceBook page for any updates to our scheduled fall events. The Paw Paw Fair Family will truly miss seeing everyone this year and will be working hard to plan an exciting and successful 2021 Paw Paw Fair.
Rivesville UMC will not hold its monthly hot dog/bake sale scheduled for June 6. Keep praying that things will work out to have one in July
If anyone in the Rivesville area needs someone to mow grass give Chuck Duesenberry a call at 304-278-9710.
Mark your calendar
New election dates:
6/6- Early voting
6/3- Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot
6/9-Primary election
Anniversary wishes go to:
5/19-Adam and Brenda Stuck celebrated 19 years.
5/23- Justin and Kelly Clyde celebrated 5 years.
5/25- Dick and Judy Keefover celebrated 63 years.
Wishing both of these couples many years of love, health and happiness.
With WV beginning to open back up, please stay safe and continue doing what you’re doing. I know this is such a trying time for everyone, please just try to hang in there and be patient, there is not a thing we can do about this current situation. If we all listen to what we are being told it will eventually work out.
As some may know the newspaper is cutting their publication days down to Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, my column which normally appeared on Saturday will now be Wednesday. I would like all news sent to be by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
I’d like to send out a big congratulations to all those who have recently graduated, pre-k through college. I know this is not the way you would have liked for it to happen but just consider it a memory you will one day tell your grandkids about.
I don’t know how many folks were able to see the High School graduates’ pictures on the Connector( East Fairmont), on the lawn at Fairmont Senior and North Marion. I just thought those were breathtaking. What a way to honor the graduates.
Contact
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
