Good morning Mannington!
Welcome back to a few businesses that have been able to reopen. Of course, most everyone is looking forward to hair salons and barber shops opening. Some folks did home hair-cuts for the first time, and did very well, I hear. Even if it takes YouTube to see how to use the trimmers. Home hair cuts are nothing new for many families. Some restaurants still doing take out only, T&L has opened for carry out only I noticed, and if you are able, please try to order once in a while, they need all of the help possible, so that they can reopen with inside service as soon as restrictions are lifted.
Always a welcome site in the spring, plants for sale. In a few days, you might want to check the green houses that are set up in Mannington. It is uplifting to see the many pretty flowers for sale at this time of year. You may not plant flowers but still enjoy them. Just don’t leave them out when they are calling for frost. In May! Maybe even snow today. We just do not think of that type of weather when planning to plant a garden.
I am sorry that I did not wish folks a Happy Mother’s Day last week. The new time frame for my news, I did not think ahead. I hope everyone had a great day and could enjoy it in some fashion with family. It takes a lot of strong mothers to help everyone get through the problems and changes in our lives created by this virus. Also, hope everyone is well and doing OK.
Please be careful this week, even though some of the restrictions are being relaxed, try to still be mindful and be careful. They are saying to still wear a mask, wash hands and stay a six-foot distance away from others. If you don’t have to go out, don’t, still stay home. Please make phone calls to check on a neighbor or just to talk with them and let them know they are being thought of. Take care this week and stay safe.
Thank You
The Marion County bus drivers and transportation department did a very nice gesture last week, when they parked buses at North Marion High in the shape of 2020. This was a great salute to our seniors and yes, they are missing so much. Thank you to this team of drivers for planning and thinking of this group of students who are moving on to the next stage of their lives.
Rymer Cemetery
Even though the weather is cooler and lawn mowing is not needed so much, care of the many small cemeteries in the area must go on. No, not every week as we do at our homes, but the upkeep must continue. It is also expensive to keep the grounds looking nice. These cemeteries are not visited a lot but when someone does, they like to see that the area where their loved ones are buried is well kept. This is very true for the Rymer Cemetery. It is rather hidden from sight as the tree growth has closed off the view from the road. It is still well maintained just the same. If you have loved ones buried at this cemetery, we would appreciate a donation to help with this upkeep. Please send donations to Judy Carson, 411 West Main St., Mannington, WV 26582. Thank you to all who have donated in the past.
Please Note this Change
The Times West Virginian has asked that the Mannington News now be published on Tuesdays. It is just something else that we will have to get used to a change. It has been on Saturday for many, many years but was changed to Saturday at some point in time. Well, all that will really happen is that now I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Friday before the column runs online on Mondays and is printed in the Tuesday edition of the paper. When events are being planned just think a couple of weeks ahead to send information to me, so that we can let everyone know and they can plan to attend. My phone number and email remain the same. Thank you to all who have given me information for the paper. There are many folks who still read the printed news and social media. So, as we begin to try to come back to normal, and events begin again, let me know and I will be glad to help spread the word of your event.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Friday before the column runs online on Mondays and is printed in the Tuesday edition of the paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.