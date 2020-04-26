Good morning Mannington!
There is still not much going on around the area, everything is canceled and not sure when events and meetings will begin. I hope this time of staying in is not too upsetting, think positive, that it will soon end and you can go to church, shopping, get your hair done, meet with friends, but not so soon that the virus begins to spread again.
As the weather warms, step outside for a few minutes and enjoy the season change, even the dandelions. I noticed that they are blooming in many lawns. They are bright and if you look at them as a flower and not a weed, they are very pretty. Take time to call and chat with folks who are having to stay home and not having contact with the outside world. Some older folks may need to have someone to talk with and you just might help cheer them up and continue to follow the safety guidelines if you must be out and have a good week.
MMS Yearbook
Mannington Middle School yearbooks for this school year can be ordered online by going to: ybpay.lifetouch.com and entering the Yearbook ID code: 1433020. The order deadline is May 31. Yearbooks will be delivered at the beginning of next school year. If you have any questions or are unsure if you have already ordered a yearbook, please email Ms. Yoho at hyoho@k12.wv.us.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Mannington Middle school 8th graders Luke Daft and Megan Greenly who are Golden Horseshoe winners for 2020! Students take the Golden Horseshoe test which assesses their knowledge of West Virginia studies. Each year 221 eighth graders in the state are recognized with this honor. Their teacher, Stephanie Goodnight, is very proud of their accomplishment! Because of the COVID – 19 pandemic, students will be recognized at an awards ceremony next school year.
Congratulations Luke and Megan, you have brought honor and recognition to yourself, your school and your community. Good luck as you move on to North Marion High School in the Fall.
Congratulations and Thank You
Congratulations to North Marion High seniors who picked up cap and gown packages this week. Your senior year has been cut short and not being able to attend school normally and hopefully there will be a ceremony at a later date. You have accomplished much in an unusual setting and everyone has put forth great effort to get to this point.
Thank you to the parents who planned the celebration during the time that the graduation packages were given out. This was a very thoughtful and loving way to give the youngsters some recognition. Hopefully there will be more at a later date.
City Hall – Bill Paying
Just as a reminder, the City of Mannington is asking the public to pay their water bills, fines, etc. by putting their payments (in an envelope) in the drop box on the front door to the Water Department or by calling (304)986-2700 to make debit/credit card payments. Receipts can be picked up at a later date or mailed upon request. In an effort to keep the public and the employees safe, public access will be restricted from all city buildings. The office staff will be there during regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Municipal court will still be in session.
Canceled
Of course, everyone knows that there are no events that have been planned for months happening at this time. One that was planned for Mannington was the “Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl.” It was planned for the Mannington Fair Grounds on May 15-16. I hope they can keep those plans on hold and have a great event in the Spring of 2021. So, sorry this had to happen.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information by Friday before the column runs online on Mondays now and is printed in the Tuesday edition of the paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.