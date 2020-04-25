Good Day Farmers!
Quite the accomplishment to have two children who are as avid readers as their mother. Sometimes they can be a little too passionate, but as my friends remind me, they get it honest.
I’ve been known to disrespect a healthy bedtime in order to finish one more chapter. If the book is really good, I’ll sit at my desk in knots until lunchtime having felt guilty for leaving the heroine in such dire straits while I earn a living. The Easter Bunny was gracious enough to bring Miss Kasey a few new books in her basket. While Kyan was busy designing his new Lego Technic cars, she was curled up with the graphic novel version of “Little Women.”
She blew through the book in a matter of hours and then went back through to re-read and talk about her thoughts. She was also very excited to see how the book translated to the big screen after I told her there were several movie adaptations of the book. I was hesitant to let Kasey watch the newest theatrical release of the March sisters until she had finished the book.
My grandpa Huck, although a big movie buff, was an adamant believer that the “book is always better” and I try to always read first to compare later and wanted her to do the same. On Saturday, we picked up a copy of Greta Gerwig’s Academy Award nominated version from last year.
She was so invested in the film that by the end I expected her to have written down talking points to discuss. While I started dinner, she perched on the bar stool and aired her grievances with Miss Louisa May Alcott. Who knew my 10-year-old could be angry with a book written over 150 years ago (which is such a unique thing when you think that our very own Times West Virginian has been printed for around the same amount of time. I’m sure Jo March would’ve loved to pick up a copy).
However upset she was at the characters, she is anxious to cross some classics off of her Summer reading list. While traditional books are the bulk of the list, we have had fun learning that there are many classics available that have been adapted into graphic novels. If your child is more into comics than classics, you might want to introduce these books. Several websites have lists of books converted into this style if you search for them.
Spanish Influenza
It’s been interesting to see that even in the “modern world” we haven’t made much progress when dealing with pandemics. I’ve been busy cross referencing editions from the era of the Spanish Influenza to see how it might have affected people in our town and surrounding communities. Surprisingly, measures we’ve taken today are not far from what our ancestors would have done a century ago.
In 1918, a guide was published in our newspaper from the State Health Commissioner. The order states, “Local health officers are required when an outbreak appears in a community to close all theatres, pool rooms, soft drink places, schools, churches, and Sunday schools. All public meetings must also be abandoned.” In the same edition it was reported by the City Health Physician that 50 cases were reported in one day in Fairmont.
Think of that in terms of how many people live on your street, work in the same building, or shop with you at one time in the grocery store. That’s quite a chunk of people!
The Mannington board of health met and passed a resolution closing all public places as it was estimated that 125 cases were in the town and suburbs. Farmington and other communities closed their schools with Farmington being about the first place in the county to do so. Schools would remain closed until “all danger has passed.”
Druggists were being asked to conserve stocks of vaporub needed in “flu districts.” It was thought that you could use the rub as a preventative from the spreading of the disease. It was recommended that the nasal passages be coated with the vaporub or to place a small portion up each nostril from time to time and “snuff it back in your head.” Warnings that the influenza is not like the measles or scarlet fever, which a person usually gets once and not again in severity were given along with advice on how to protect yourself from disease.
Infected persons were to go home at once, keep in bed and away from others. No one was to be allowed to be in the room but the nurse. Burn all bits of gauze, paper napkins and rags that have been used to catch “sputum of the eyes and nose” or to sponge off the fevered. Attendants nursing should wear a wrapper, apron or gown over ordinary house clothes while in the sick room and slip this off when leaving to look after others.
They will do well to guard against breathing in the dangerous germs by wearing a simple fold of gauze or mask while near the patient. Seems like things they were doing back then are today’s social distancing, quarantine and that nurses or other medical professionals were still those on the front line protecting us all.
A quote in December of that year resonated with me some 100 years later, “Lieutenant R.E. Davis was sent to Clarksburg by the Public Health Service to give expert advice in fighting the epidemic of influenza, has decided against closing measures and in favor of a campaign of education. In as much as 10,000 people are believed already to have had it in the community, perhaps this is as good a policy as any at this stage, but at that it looks like a new way of locking the stable door after the horse is stolen.”
I guess this is what Governor Justice means by West Virginians “staying the course.” Farmers, I hope you all continue with me to stay the course and keep this terrible disease from infecting our families, friends and neighbors. Bless you all!
Gobblers Galore!
Bella Haymond got a real fine turkey out the gate this week. This little lady is sure to give some of the most seasoned hunters a run for their money. She sure makes her family proud of her skills!
Cookin’ for a book
If you’re looking for a good read with some good recipes, check out “A Culinary History of West Virginia” by Shannon Colaianni Tinnell. The book blurb says, “The Mountain State’s irregular borders and rugged geography are home to a fascinating mix of cultures, landscapes and foods. West Virginia’s culinary history is rooted among the native fauna and flora that early residents hunted and foraged, and the taste of pawpaws and ramps is familiar across the state. Immigrants brought international flavors to Appalachian cuisine, resulting in local traditions like moonshine and the iconic pepperoni roll. Historian, author and West Virginia native Shannon Colaianni Tinnell explores a history that is still being written by a new generation hungry for tradition and authenticity.” Written in 160 colorful and mouth watering pages, it’s available in both e-book (kindle, ibook, nook, and other forms) and paperback.
Church Services
Many area churches are setting up ways to worship via social media. As many ministers and priests in the area are missing their congregation, the need for spiritual nourishment in these times is felt throughout the communities who depend on not only the direction but the comforting through God’s word.
In our area, Oakhurst Church of Christ has set up a Facebook page where you can watch video sermons and bible study, as well as connect with fellow parishioners and communicate with each other as you would socially on Sunday morning. You can also view services from other faiths around the country.
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, also called the Baltimore Basilica, has been live streaming their services, adding daily psalms, mass, and even tours of the Basilica for viewers to enjoy. The first cathedral in America, (a beautiful place to visit if you’re ever in the area. We stumbled upon it by accident during their St. Patrick’s Day service traveling a few years ago and it was one of the best tours we took. Awe inspiring!) I suggest you include it in your worship services this Sunday.
Locally, Pastor Chris Shuttlesworth who ministered in the area for several years at both Benton’s Ferry and Pleasant Valley Methodist Churches (As well as to those members of the old JeepinWV community while offroading) uploads to his YouTube channel for those wanting a familiar face they can view any time. His teen talk is a great way to let your sons and daughters get a little food for thought during this time. We often forget that kids, especially our impressionable young adults, have spiritual needs as well.
Social Distancing
Several of you got a kick out of the turkey buzzard comparison for social distancing. It seems like a lot of West Virginians are making their own lists. Here’s a couple more for you. The six feet compliance is the length of a fishing rod, 2 possums tail to tail, 18 pepperoni rolls, 4 coonskin hats, a sleeping bag, a kayak, 2 black bears (not so sure about that one), and a picnic table. Sounds like a good time outdoors to me!
Seed Challenge
Eli Pethel has a challenge for all of you! With the help of his mom, Stephanie, they’ve sent out a Facebook challenge to everyone. Grab a pack of seeds and plant them in random spots on a walk. In a month or so, go back and see how they’ve grown. It’s kind of like the rock painting game but better. The added flowers and plants will not only help our bee population, attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other insects but it’ll also beautify the area. Stephanie and Eli have chosen some nice sunflower seeds and plan to seed the community of Number 9 and Athas Run. If you plan to take the seeding challenge make sure it’s in an area that won’t get mowed over and be sure to let us know you’ve taken it. You’re welcome to send pictures or an e-mail to me at the office and I’ll pass it along!
Birthdays
Birthdays this week include these three ladies, Lauren Ross, Suzy Bolyard, and Miranda Hayes. Miranda is the better half to former Farmington resident Mike Hayes. They currently reside in Frankford, Delaware with their two children.
Keep in Touch!
It’s been a week of ups and downs in the office but we are still plugging away. Thanks to several of you who called and sent emails this week. I’ve got some tidbits to include in the next column and I appreciate your contributions! As always my contact information is scummons@timeswv.com, P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555 (please put Attn: Stephanie Cummons) or via phone at my desk 304-367-2527. Stay safe!
