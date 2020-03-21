Dear Farmers:
Things have certainly escalated in the great state of West Virginia.
Being in this profession certainly puts me in close contact with the public. Chances are when you dial the number for circulation at the Times West Virginian, you’re going to hear my voice on the line. Likewise, when you climb the stairs in our front office, my face will be one of the first in view. Over the week we’ve seen the effects of the spread of the pandemic into our area.
While West Virginia held strong, the outbreak has finally fallen on our doorstep. Necessary precautions should be taken from self-isolating and quarantining, especially with the mandated closure and decreasing hours of several groups of businesses. While it’s best not to panic (prepare and yet not hoard), it amazed me to see so many people, especially those in at risk age groups, still out and about as if nothing were happening in the world. As someone who is in an at risk grouping for medical reasons, I urge you to please not take things lightly.
I know that you may feel as though you should have the free will to choose to be out among the public but for those of us who have no choice but to continue working, please do not put us at risk by ignoring the warnings to stay at home. Not only this, but it concerns me that we have looked up to you as you have taken care of us all our lives. You are our grandparents, friends, neighbors, and persons we deeply care about. You are what remains of the “Greatest Generation.” Please ensure that we have been listening, watching and learning from your example. Now it’s time for us to take the lead. You protected us, and now we need to return the favor.
Mountain Creative Boredom Buster Kits
Miles and Jessie Holbert at Mountain Creative (along with Boone and their dog, Captain Dinosaur) have put together a really great service for our community that I really wanted to call attention to. Kasey and I love to paint at Mountain Creative, it’s a great place and very active in helping out where they can when there’s a need. Small businesses are going to have a tough time during this uncertainty with businesses instructed to limit customers or close completely. We need to support them as they support us!
Their Boredom Buster Pottery Kits feature their beautiful pottery to go. Although still open normal business hours, you can call in or go online for more information on how to order your kits which will be brought to you curbside (no need to go inside!) with all materials needed for painting your piece. Once finished, you should bring it back to be fired and glazed. You can visit the site at form.jotform.com/200784573297162. Thanks guys!
Happy Spring
“Daffy-Down-Dilly is now come to town,
With a petticoat green and a bright yellow gown.”
How odd it was to be in the upper 60’s at 6 a.m. yesterday morning. Lulu seemed to notice the temperature being a lot less chilled when she pranced down the steps for her morning tinkle. If the wind hadn’t blown, I’d have not noticed any fluctuation. One can only hope that the warmer weather will improve upon the spirits of those who are homebound for the time being. What an opportune time to air out those stuffy homes, sit on the porch for a spell, or take a walk around your yard to escape the confines of the walls within your house. Who knows, you may even peep a robin bouncing through the yard looking for worms or the beginnings of those spring flowers.
Breakfasts Postponed
Farmington Homecoming Inc. released a statement earlier in the week regarding the remaining fundraiser breakfasts. “Well everyone, as much as we didn’t want to do this, the remaining FHI Fundraiser Breakfasts are going to be postponed until further notice. We appreciate everybody’s support and will continue to keep you updated as to what the plans are going to be.” As to what will happen with their next meeting the group stated, “In compliance with the WV governor’s edict to practice social distancing in our fine state, FHI will NOT meet in the month of March. Our April meeting should be three pm Thursday, April 16.”
Curbside Service
As many of us are a bit leery of going in and out with the pandemic being such as it is, many businesses are trying to ease that burden by offering above and beyond services. Hometown Hot Dogs of Fairview & Farmington will offer curbside pickup for those not comfortable dining in or coming in for take out. Just call the restaurants at Fairview (304)449-2622 or Farmington (304)825-1991 to place an order and they will bring it out to the parking lot for you.
Let’s face it, sooner or later we’re going to want a break from cooking nightly. Fairview Public Library released this statement, “Although the library is closed at this time, due to the governor’s state of emergency declaration, we would like to encourage those who can to utilize our digital content, available 24/7. In addition, the Fairview Public Library will be practicing curb-side service to our patrons. Call us at (304)449-1021, or visit our website to place items on hold. We will pull these items, call you when they are ready, and meet you at your car. We will be available to answer questions during regular business hours while our doors are closed.” Make sure you take advantage of not only their books but their entire library of resources from music to movies and more.
Little League Suspended
Little League International has recommended that all leagues exercise an abundance of caution and implement a temporary suspension or delay of all league activities until no earlier than May 11.
Yesteryear
We start out this week in 1907 where Miss Delia Michel is confined to her room with mumps. Amazing to think that the first vaccine was 40 years away and the vaccine used today was created almost a whole lifetime later in 1967.
March of 1909 boasted that we now had the most prosperous and hustling town with the best coal plant in Marion County operating full time. Another shaft was sunk and homes built to house the miners and their families once it is completed.
The Fairmont and Mannington Electrical Co. is rushing the work on a new subpower station, the cars now run to Downs. Farmington also had a number of students attending the spring term at the Normal School. Among them Miss Myra Gould, Miss Pearly Gould, Miss Alma McNemar, Miss Adda Burnett, Miss Lena Bartlett, John Toothman, John Lynd Bock, Joseph Bock, and Harry Lamb.
The marriage of Miss Lillie May Fluharty to Atha L Dudley took place in 1918. Both residents of Farmington, the groom is an employee with the Consolidation Construction Company at Farmington. Nuptials between the two took place as he leaves for Texas where he has enlisted in “some branch of the U.S. Government War Service.
Lots going on in the local schools back in 1920. Mrs. C. A. Sims, who has been very sick with influenza, is able to resume teaching at the Chatham Hill School. The Farmington High School girls basketball team won 6-4 over Mannington. The line up for our girls team are Forwards Inez Criss and Inez Montgomery; Bessie Kerr, center; Icie Morgan and Anna Bock, guards; and coach Marjorie Hall who also chaperoned the team to and from the game.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Amanda Hibbs, Christina Ammons, and Stanley Haught.
School Info and Report Cards
In the absence of schools being open because of the pandemic, report cards will be mailed home to parents in the next week. This week, students should start off with a Monday and Tuesday schedule of completing Climate Control Packet No. 5. Parents and students should log into their Livegrades account as many teachers have posted assignments and other important information so that learning can go on during this time. Buses will deliver lunches at stops between 10 a.m.-11 a.m. If at any point you feel as though your child(ren) will need meals provided for them from the schools, please do not hesitate to call or to notify his/her teacher so that they can add them to the list. Lunches can continue to be picked up at school sites from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Social Media
If you have an Instagram or Facebook account, please search and follow “Save With Stories.” Every day there will be a new story read by a celebrity. Such stars as W.Va. native Jennifer Garner, who launched the site with fellow actress Amy Adams, Weird Al Yankovic, Pink, Brie Larson, and several others. The site runs on donations in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. These donations help those great organizations make sure schools and communities have the support they need to keep “brains and bellies full.” It’s a great way to add new entertainment to your daily routine while promoting reading and basic literacy skills. You can also access many other websites and other programs and apps during this time. Check out the Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids at almanac4kids.com, PBS Kids at pbskids.org, practice math at coolmath.com, kids.nationalgeographic.com features a lot of great activities including animal watch and science experience, howstuffworks.com, scholastic.com/kids/home, funbrain.com, exploratorium.edu, and bbc.co.uk/historyforkids offer lots of activities, puzzles and virtual field trips for all ages. If I find any other sites or programs to help keep the kids active and learning over the next few weeks I will be sure to pass it along!
Postponed
The Farmington High School class of 1970 is postponing their 50th Class Reunion. We’ve been doing our best to accommodate the class by posting missing classmates in order to locate them so that information can be passed along. The new date for the reunion is Aug. 29, 2020. When we be receive more information, we will pass it along to you. Please direct your questions to Tina Tarasuk: classof70@drabicky.net
Contact Me
At this time the offices have been closed to the public for not only your safety but ours. If you would like to get in touch with me please do so by calling the office at (304)367-2527. Emails are the handiest way to get in touch with me at scummons@timeswv.com. Mail will also continue to be processed in our office and you can kindly send information to me at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554. If at such a point our offices would close I will continue to write the column but my contact information will change up a bit and I will give that out at such a point it is needed. Thank you and everyone please stay safe and remember your neighbors.
