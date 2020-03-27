Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
News from the town:
Over the next few weeks, the Town of Rivesville will be collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc. for care packages that the town will begin distributing to the elderly and infirm in the near future.
This is what small towns do best is come together in times of need. if you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at (304)278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of town hall.
A big thank you goes out to Sherry Andrews for making masks for the town workers.
If you live in Rivesville and are looking for someone to mow your lawn this spring/summer, contact Chuck Deusenbery at (304)278-9710
Heavenly Hoagies will be set up at the Rivesville Town Hall parking lot Monday, March 30 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. They will be there every Monday for a month to determine whether or not they continue in Rivesville.
RUMC is taking orders for their delicious homemade Easter eggs. Flavors available are: Peanut butter, Coconut, Cherry Nut, and Maple nut. The cost is $5 for a large egg and $2 for small. Orders need to be placed by March 29 with a delivery/pickup date as April 5 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the church. To place an order call Bonnie at (304)278-5817, Dee Dee at (304)278-5001, or myself at (304)777-0540.
Mark your calendar:
Rivesville UMC hot dog sale scheduled for April 4th has been cancelled.
6th annual Strike Out Cancer has been postponed. i will provide the make up date as soon as it is available.
The craft show scheduled for May 2nd at the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department for the ladies auxiliary has been cancelled.
First Baptist Church in Mannington is planning a trip to Sight and Sounds Theater in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave Monday, June 8, at 8 a.m. from the church parking lot. They are going to see Queen Esther on Tuesday, June 9. The cost for the bus, theater tickets, room, dinner and breakfast will be group priced. Please contact Linda Garrison at at (304)775-2204, by March 30, for more information.
A rabies clinic will be held May 9 at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville from 9 a.m.-Noon. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304)278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to:
March 29, Shari Loughery (My Sister-In-Law.Love You! Have a great day! And on April 3, Teresa Wright.
Hope you all have a great day!
Please everyone practice patience during the period of chaos and uncertainty. Please respect those that are staying closed in to avoid this virus. Check in on your neighbor or someone who may need help. This will not last forever. If you can't be anything, be kind.
If you have news to share, give me a call at (304)777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.