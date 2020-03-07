Good morning Mannington.
So, I’m told, that the thunder the other evening awakened the grass, and frogs have been heard and don’t forget to change your clocks Saturday night.
Seasons are changing and, as I write this on Friday morning, we have snow.
Downtown Mannington is turning green for St. Patrick’s Day, it looks nice. Hope everyone has a good week, even though they say we may have more rain. Stay safe.
Lenten Luncheon
The Mannington Ministerial Association and the community will again sponsor the annual Lenten Luncheons at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall. A variety of soups and sandwiches will be served at Noon every Thursday of Lent through April 2. The theme this year is “Pass It On” with music and a devotional given each week by a Mannington Minister or their representative. All are welcome to attend. The host church on Thursday, March 12 will be Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mannington. Plan to attend.
Lenten Fish Dinners
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mannington is planning its famous Friday Fish dinners. They will serve dinners Friday, March 13, from 4-7 p.m. The menu will include fried fish, sides which vary each week, desserts and beverage. The cost will be $9 for adults and children under 12 years of age will be $6. The sides offered could include mac and cheese, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, baked beans. The sides will change each week, so the dinner is not really the same. You just know that it will be good food and a good time to see folks and visit. Plan to support this event.
Sweetest Lips Winner
Congratulations to Stacy Starkey, winner of Mannington Main Street Sweetest Lips Contest. The Mustard Seed on Market Street in Mannington presented her a gift basket for having the Sweetest Lips. Thank you to all of the participants.
Congratulations
The North Marion High girls basketball team is going to the state tournament! They will be in Charleston most of next week playing to win the State AA High School Basketball Championship. Congratulations girls on your achievements this year. You have done a great job as you have represented North Marion High School and Marion County. Good Luck this next week.
Silver Sneakers Class
Would you be interested in attending a “Silver Sneakers” class for exercise? There is some interest in having a group in Mannington and organizers are wanting to know if there is enough interest to see about getting an instructor and equipment. If you are interested, please call (304) 986-1792 and leave your name and phone number. If there is interest, the class would be held at the North Marion Senior Center on Wednesdays. The time will be decided after talking with those who are interested.
Congratulations
The North Marion High boys basketball team needs support as they begin playoffs. They have done a great job of representing their school and Marion County this year. They are starting playoffs and we wish them well as they continue to play hard. Good luck to this group of young men.
Celebrate Recovery
Have you been concerned about where things are going in our town? Come to the informational meeting to learn about Celebrate Recovery and how you can be part of the change. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered program to help anyone with hurts, habits or hang ups. The meeting is on March 9 at The CROSS Soup Kitchen, next door to city hall. Come see what it is about and let us answer your questions The road to recovery starts here! Light refreshments will be served.
“Rock of Ages Ministries”
Plan to attend and learn more about “Rock of Ages Ministries” presented by Missionary Steven Ludwig, who is working with those in prisons in Florida. He will present this program at the Llewellyn Baptist Church on Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, or if you need a ride please call ahead. Llewellyn Baptist Church is located a half-mile on Flat Run Road off Route 250 North of Mannington. For more information, call Pastor Larry Watson at (304) 986-2300 or Randy at (304) 516-9058.
Sight and Sound Theater Trip
The First Baptist Church in Mannington is planning a trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The bus will leave Mannington, Monday, June 8 at 8 a.m. from the Church parking lot. The group will attend the theater production of “Queen Esther” on Tuesday, June 9. The cost for the bus, theater tickets, room, dinner and breakfast will be group prices. Contact Linda Garrison at (304) 775-2204 by March 30 for more information.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at (304) 986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information by Wednesday before the column is printed in the Saturday edition of the paper.
