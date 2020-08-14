Education is so important.
I saw it when I worked in the school system once upon a time.
While some things in life just can’t be taught in a classroom, a good education and outstanding teachers like we have in Marion County are very valuable.
While our children look to them for knowledge each day, who do parents turn to to make decisions we never thought we’d have to make?
Many parents I know are looking for guidance, expecting changes we have no choice but to roll with and hoping for direction. Susan Gale said, “Life Doesn’t always go according to plan. Sometimes heading in a new direction can be scary until you realize you’re headed toward a new and exciting destination.”
If you choose to be an optimistic person in such a pessimistic time, we can look at the choices for learning this first semester as a new and exciting way for our kids to learn. If you have a child who “learns differently,” you’ll know that you can either moan and groan with them or you can make your mind up to firmly go into this with an open mind and a grateful heart to all the teachers who have put their hearts into their career.
Those teachers who have truly had a calling to educate and who are making the best of what we have. I’ve talked to a few of my teacher friends over the last week and I can honestly say that although they have so much pressure upon them to make safe choices, it’s nice to have the camaraderie as well as the guidance. You think once you get your diploma you’ve learned every lesson they had to teach. Well, you’re wrong if you ever think you don’t need the wisdom of a teacher.
Even if it’s a thought they planted in your head a long time ago or a question answered via email, teachers are there to help us with these new and exciting destinations yet to be.
Permit Class
NRA Certified Instructor Ron Southern is offering another chance to get in on his gun safety classes. Students receive individual instruction in the use of firearms as well as how to handle and use different pistols and revolvers. All materials needed for the course will be provided as well as disinfecting wipes to keep social distancing practices. Everyone is asked to bring a mask. Call or text 304-612-4714 to sign up. Class starts at 9:30 a.m. sharp in the Katy Baptist Church, Saturday Aug. 29. (1858 Husky Highway) Cost is $65 cash for the course.
Chicken Roast
The Fairmont Knights of Columbus organization will be having its Chicken Roast this Saturday from noon until they sell out (which if it’s anything like last month will be quite quickly). Meals include half a chicken, hobo beans, macaroni salad, brownie and drink for $15. You can also buy just a half chicken for $5 or a whole for $10. Drive by and pick up or eat outside while observing social distancing. Sounds like a good deal!
Reunion Cancellation
Just a quick reminder that the Four States Mine Reunion has been cancelled this year. The reason goes without saying as so many events have been postponed until 2021. Stay safe! Stay in touch with each other and we will see everyone next summer with so much to catch up on.
North Marion Volleyball Try-Outs
The North Marion Volleyball team will be holding tryouts this coming week. All that’s needed is a completed physical and proof of health insurance. Documents must be notarized. Tryouts will be held at the school on Monday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 3-5 p.m. Good Luck!
Tribe Treats
The Fairview Elementary PTO is asking for donations for their Tribe Treats program. At the close of school last year all treats were donated to the food pantry so that families could continue to benefit while school was cancelled. Despite the changes in our school schedule, they are planning to restock for the upcoming school year’s needs. Items needed are Oodles of Noodles, soups, puddings, oatmeal, granola bars, applesauce, fruit cups, fruit snacks, vienna sausages, Pop-Tarts, juice boxes or hugs drinks, etc. You can contact the school or PTO President Becca Bowers to meet to pick up or school secretary Debbie Raschella. Both are available to message on Facebook and you can also check out the PTO’s Facebook page which contains a lot of important updates concerning our Little Indians.
Birthdays
I put a call out for Birthdays on social media for the month of August and you delivered. We got birthdays from all over to celebrate. If you know of anyone with an upcoming birthday please let me know and I’ll add it to my list each month. A big birthday wish to my firstborn, Kyan, who is 14 tomorrow. I think we’re in for a trip to Olive Garden before we have shark cake at the drive-in. He’s had quite the growth spurt this year and I’m still getting used to hugging someone who is as tall as me but still calls me “mommy” when he wants something. Love you so much Ky. Also sharing birthdays this week are Johnna Barber, Gene “Mongo” Opyoke, Mike Demo, Jon Sanders, Mary Jean Vandergrift, Tony Stingo, Joseph Longwell, Theresa Kittle, and Tony Aloi. Belated Birthday wishes go out to Teresa Efaw, Linda Jones Pethel, Megan Greenly, Anne Alcorn, Teresa Witt, Bart Bland and Lelia Floyd, Charlene Hawkins and Carolyn Gum Cray.
Drive-In
I’ve been waiting for this day to come all summer. I can happily announce that the Sunset Ellis Drive-In will be showing my all time favorite movie this weekend, “Jaws.” I have loved this movie since I was 5 years old and watched it with my grandpa Huck while he babysat me. It’s the perfect end to Shark Week and I’m really excited for it. A few years ago they did a special showing and I took Kyan to the theater with me on a little date. When I told him they were playing it on his birthday I knew we better get snacks and head over. The second feature is the movie that started a love of dinosaur adventures for many fans, “Jurassic Park.” Hope to see you there!
4-H
4-H items are available to be picked up at the Extension Office located on Monroe St.
Posters (for 4-H’ers and Cloverbuds who turned in posters) You can contact them at 304-367-2773 to be sure they’re in the office. Items being held are Photos (for 4-H’ers and Cloverbuds who turned in photos), Projects (for 4-H’ers who completed their projects), Camp Shirts (for those who participated in the virtual 4-H camp this year).
School
Make sure you are checking the Board of Education website, the Marion County Board of Education Facebook page and keeping up to date with all the surveys and information sent home about the changes for the upcoming school year. Parents are asked to please make a selection as to what type of learning you will be doing as a family this first semester. There are updates online that explain each of the available options and the Board office can answer any questions you may have. It’s a lot to take in and a big decision so stay informed.
Yesteryear
Idamay players to go to college read the headlines in 1918. Four of the nine players on the fast Idamay baseball team were off to school at WVU. What a big deal that must’ve been to have nearly half the team off to college. Unfortunately, in the fall of that year WVU suspended operations temporarily during the influenza pandemic. Still, Manager Porter Knight was said to be very proud of his young blood and hoped to get them back to Idamay the next year. Notice was given of license application to establishments on Railroad Street who wished to sell spirituous liquors, wine, porter, ales, beer, and drinks of “like nature” in 1907. The two businesses are The Burns Hotel, owned by J.C. Hallam and at the Hatzel and Bartlett building which featured a retail business owned by Thomas L. Zagst. Can you imagine a hotel in Farmington of all places? Maybe we can rearrange some parking and put a Hilton beside the Post Office. I could walk down the street and take a “staycation” with room service. The West Farmington bridge over Buffalo Creek was deemed to be in dangerous condition in the summer of 1922. One of the big army trucks being used to haul cinders for the Farmington/Idamay Road had broken one of the sills of the bridge floor. This section of the bridge would sink four inches when a vehicle passed and another six inches or more for large trucks. What a ride that would be. Luckily traffic wasn’t really a word back in those days and many people in the area probably still traveled by horse or train to transport their goods to and from farms or businesses. Farmington was proud to have three local graduates of the Fairmont State Normal School that same year. Olive Brand and Dale Cole finished the standard normal course while Miss Anna Bock completed the short course. Focusing on education, the Lincoln District School board met with the Superintendent to discuss repairs to the grade school building and expected to have it in perfect condition for the opening of school in the fall. Back in those days it was indeed fall when you started, not mid August. When they announced school starting on September the 8th this year I had a geezer moment telling the kids, “I remember we always started after Labor Day when I was a kid.” Oh dear.
Food Pantry
There are so many helpers in our community. We really do take for granted that there is a need in our little communities but that we have places that help give so that we take care of our own. If you know someone or if you need a little help in these tough times there are many area food banks that can help until you’re on your feet. Likewise, if you can spare some extra for others, donations to these places are so welcome. The Givers’ Hand in Monongah benefits students who attend Monongah schools and North Marion. Located at 300 Main Avenue in Monongah they are open Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. The Fairview Food Pantry will be open on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please help spread the word in your community.
