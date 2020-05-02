News from the town:
The Town of Rivesville is collecting non-perishable foods such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc. for care packages that the town is distributing to the elderly and shut-in. This is what small towns do best is come together in times of need. if you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at (304)278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of the town hall.
A big thank you to everyone that has helped out or made donations. It’s really appreciated!
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Girl Scouts are left with an excessive amount of cookies. if you would like cookies or you don’t want the cookies yourself and would like to help out, they suggest buying cookies and donating them to first responders. If you want to donate or purchase, contact me at (304)777-0540. I would like to thank those who have purchased and donated cookies. We still have plenty of cookies left!
I regret to inform everyone that the hot dog sale scheduled for May 2 at the Rivesville United Methodist Church has been canceled. Hopefully we will be able to resume in June.
The Paw Paw fair spring mud bog scheduled for May 2 has been cancelled. See you in the fall!
Mark your calendar:
May 19 is the deadline to register to vote. May 27 through June 6 will be early voting. June 3 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and June 9 is the Primary Election.
A rabies clinic that was scheduled to be held May 9 at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville has been postponed and has been rescheduled for Sept. 5. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304)278-2642.
Birthday wishes
April 26, Martha Alltop (My daughter-in-law’s grandmother)turned 96; April 30, Rob Clevenger April 30, Bill Toothman; May 2, Kristen Craig; May 2, Crystal Dawn Lindsey-Atkins; May 4, Adam Keener; May 5, Bill Carpenter; May 5, BJ Smith (My oldest sone turns 40! Love you); and May 8, Gabby Conrad.
Hope you all enjoyed you day!
Condolences go out to the families of Tressa Wells-Thompson, Robin Wright, and Ricky Hood thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
With WV beginning to open back up, please stay safe and continue doing what you’re doing.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at (304)777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
