In the event of new life, the father’s contribution is in placing an order, but the daily growth and eventual birth is the contribution of the mother. This process that we often take for granted is a miracle that baffles intellectual minds. From a very small micro egg that is present in all women, a human being is created and eventually born.
What an honor and privilege have been placed within reach of these very special and privileged women who, through their term of creating a new life, become mothers. The closeness of mother and child is explained by the months that they literally share all of the life-giving processes as one.
Through the years, the visible attributes of motherhood may change, but deep beneath the changing roles, a stream of committed caring and love runs deep for an entire lifetime. If we were to take an honest and sincere inventory of our own existence, our mother’s caring and devotion rates at the top of our list of meaningful necessities.
Our nation was wise in declaring a national day to honor mothers. Anna Jarvis from our neighboring city of Grafton initiated the first Mother’s Day observance. In our hurried existence with all the pressures of achieving and acquiring, we may allow the reverence and blessing of motherhood to go a bit unnoticed.
The current pandemic period that we are experiencing has rendered a new role for mothers. They have always been the captain of the ship called home. But far beyond their everyday duties, some were drafted, yes, drafted into a menagerie of responsibility for which they did not volunteer. Overnight they were promoted to teaching positions, often for differing age groups. Online instruction is available, but who must see the little darlings and even older ones get to the computer and sincerely concentrate on the information being distributed?
Many and likely most mothers have derived a new and personal definition for effective motivation. Who must soothe the disappointment of no sports, no prom, no end-of-school lasting memories, and possibly no graduation ceremonies? Who else but mom? It usually falls to her to keep hope and promise alive while privately wondering just how long she can survive as a daily referee for the predictable battles of the will and opinion of her brood, no matter their ages.
Today’s mothers have been called upon to create an atmosphere of normalcy in the midst of the fear and confusion of ever-changing predictions, while simply endeavoring to maintain the family sanity and togetherness so necessary in this global emergency.
The mothers of 2020 will go down in history as great examples of reserve capabilities of which they were unaware until this “call to arms.” The mothers of students of all ages have beautifully arisen to the sudden occasion. Their children will respectably recall, with gratitude and love, the pandemic era of 2020 and their mothers’ invaluable role so dutifully and devotedly performed.
Observing this Mother’s Day of 2020, we should take the time to earnestly contemplate the importance of daily remembering our own mother and all the mothers in our community. In most family units, the mother is the cornerstone of all that evolves in that family. She is a problem solver, a child’s advocate with their father, a medical nonprofessional, and somehow finds enough time to share our innermost misgivings and troubles.
If mothers were placed on a pay scale, very few families could afford to employ one. Overtime pay would enlarge the national debt beyond all imagination.
To these women who become super-moms, we offer our sincere gratitude and eternal indebtedness. We may often forget to express our appreciation and respect, but on this one day of the year, be well informed that you are very special and deeply loved. Happy Mother’s Day! We would not be here but for you, and we cannot continually and comfortably exist without you. Thanks to these extraordinary women we fondly and respectably call Moms.
