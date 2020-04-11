The birds are enjoying their first “wormlicious” banquets of spring and the Easter season. The slumbering mountain forests of winter yawn and stretch as they urge their hiding leaves to begin their annual shading appearance. The hibernating hidden grass strains to rise from its winter entombment and brings with it a welcomed and reassuring green luster of nature’s promise. The early spring flowers are once again reborn and signal a new season has arrived. A long-awaited spring is finally here in all its usual glory.
Spring and the Easter season have arrived to inject a transfusion of new beginnings and the rebirth of spring’s special promises and guarantees. The traditional joys of a child’s Easter make lasting memories that will remain for a lifetime. Colored eggs, chocolate bunnies and candy, new spring clothing, and the list goes on, are lasting symbols of the holiday festivities.
Nature in all its beauty and seasonal glory takes no notice of the situations of life that may disrupt an otherwise ordinary spring and Easter celebration. This year, this most joyous season of children’s enjoyment and the holiest day in all Christendom finds the world seriously contaminated by an unseen virus that threatens our health, lives, economy, and even our interpersonal relationships.
We have been jolted into realizing the possibility that life as we have known it may never be the same. We Americans will overcome as we did in World War II, but the memory and possibility of another like virus attack will remain in the back of our minds. We are not an isolated country; travel transportation and prosperity have forever joined us with the entire world. It seems our health and even our prolonged economy can be easily affected by our neighbors from around the globe. Humanity is linked as never before by a strategic togetherness and dependence.
It seems to be a human deficiency that it often takes tragedy to make us stop and think about who we are and where we are going. The current never-before-seen shutdown of most commerce and even our world-envied industrial production and scientific and intellectual excellence has brought our unemployment figures to a staggering level. Hopefully, our heretofore booming and boisterous economy is only temporally reduced to just a loud whimper.
Even the almost forgotten codes of political civility and common courtesy seem to have had a rebirth, hopefully not temporarily. Being shut down and homebound gives us a chance to rethink our priorities and rekindle family relationships that may have suffered from the unwise priorities of our generation.
In our current social and natural Easter season, the symbols of new life are likewise reflected by the hope given to us by Christ’s suffering, death, and resurrection. The all-important event and symbol of Easter is an empty tomb. We of the Christian faith cannot visit a place where lies our leader and Lord. The briefly borrowed tomb is forever empty for He arose on the third day as He promised. His temporary death and resurrection birthed a forever hope for all who would accept and believe.
Our beloved nation, and the entire world, find ourselves in dire need of an anchor of hope to sustain and rejuvenate our troubled spirits and resolve. We Americans of the Christian faith, on which our country and judicial system were founded, believe God has blessed our country like no other nation in history. This nation, under God, by the gift of His son’s coming to earth and Easter resurrection, can and will once more find the answer, strength, and resolve to overcome any and all stressful circumstances.
We must remember and pray for our healthcare providers, our much-admired heroes, as they go daily to battle at great personal risk to care for those in desperate need. Also atop this heroes’ podium are truck drivers (America’s heartbeat) and grocery store employees (nourishers of the nation) their “farm to fork” dedication has kept America going. Law enforcement officers, emergency services personnel, utility suppliers join the list can be endless of those who have gone far beyond expectations to maintain a sense of ultimate respect and gratitude. Shall each of us seek out and find ways to encourage and personally help each other? Together we can achieve far beyond our wildest thoughts and give of ourselves in unselfish contribution in this time of national need.
May God forgive America for our often neglect to follow the path wisely laid by our Maker and our founders. As the old song and anthem of World War II made famous by Kate Smith rightfully states: “God bless America, land that I love. Stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above. From the mountains to the prairie to the ocean white with foam. God bless America, my home sweet home.”
And to borrow Martin Luther King’s immortalized phrasing, “We shall overcome.” Be of hope and celebrate Easter. May each of you, no matter your religious faith, have a blessed Easter season. The rainbow of new beginnings will soon and reassuringly appear. The present darkness of uncertainty will give way to the inevitable sunrise of unlimited possibilities. God bless America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.