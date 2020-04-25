Good Morning, White Hall
I hope everyone is finding things to do around the house, and in the yard!
The night time temperatures are much better this week. Hopefully we’ll get no rain soon so we can plow our gardens!
If you’re running out of books, you can visit the White Hall Express Library where you can use your library card. For more information, you may go to mcpls.org.
More Grace Outreach
Thank you to More Grace Outreach and private donors for their non-contact free food distribution.
The folks who participate at More Grace always have a smile and make you feel welcome!
For more information you may call (304) 435-5470.
Community Educational Outreach Service
CEOS clubs are not meeting in person while under the stay-home order.
If you would be interested in a online meeting, I would be more than happy to help set one up.
If you are interested, email me with the date and time of your meeting and the best phone number to reach you. I will call you back during office hours.
Special Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The special meeting was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday via Cisco Webex Meetings. Login was posted on Facebook for the public.
They held an Executive Session to consider a motion to furlow administrative one public works employee, whose last day of employment will be April 30. This is furlow without pay, but maintaining health benefits at the time, pending further reconsideration, except for retirement benefits. Motion approved.
Councilors approved a motion to concerning other future personnel issues, Cindy and Gino, with authority to address personnel issues as they arise in the course of business during pandemic emergency.
Council also approved a motion maintain the current tax rate for next year.
Town of White Hall Council Regular Meeting
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and Citizens’ concerns.
Treasurer and financial reports, communications and announcements, public hearings, annexation committee, police, legal, maintenance/public works, and town coordinator.
In new business, the council considered having one meeting per month during Covid-19 pandemic, considered new logo suggestions, considered selling old town hall and discussed the establishment of an emergency voting center and early voting. The meeting closed after hearing final remarks from the council.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call me at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.