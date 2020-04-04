Good Morning Rivesville!
News from the town
Over the next few weeks, the Town of Rivesville will collect non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc. for care packages the town will begin distributing to the elderly and shut-in in the near future. This is what small towns do best is come together in times of need. If you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at (304)278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of the town hall.
A big thank you goes out to Sherry Andrews for making masks for the town workers.
If you live in Rivesville and are looking for someone to mow your lawn this spring and summer, contact Chuck Deusenbery at (304)278-9710
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Girl Scouts are left with an excessive amount of cookies. if you would like cookies or you don’t want the cookies yourself and would like to help out, they suggest buying cookies and donating them to first responders. If you want to donate or purchase, contact me at (304)777-0540.
A reminder that the delivery and pickup date for the Rivesville United Methodist Church Easter eggs will be April 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Only one person will be allowed in at a time, so please be patient as we work hard to get the orders out.
Mark your calendar:
New election dates:
May 19 is the deadline to register to vote. May 27-June 6 will be early voting. June 3 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and the primary will be held June 9.
The Rivesville UMC hot dog sale scheduled for today has been canceled. The 6th annual Strike Out Cancer has been postponed. I will provide a make up date as soon as it is available.
The craft show scheduled for May 2 at the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department for the ladies auxiliary has been canceled.
The rabies clinic that was scheduled to be held May 9 at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville has been postponed. I will have a make up date as soon as it is announced. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304)278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to:
3/25- Ethan Stewart Luketic, March 35, Patty Boyce, March 29, Heather Hershman Snoderly, March 31, Barry Bledsoe, March 31, Lauronza Stemple Harman, April 10, Denise Shipley, April 10. I hope you all have a great day!
Anniversary wishes go out to Cris and John Stewart who celebrated their anniversary on March 28. Wishes also go out to Harvey and Virginia Gower who will celebrate 60 years on April 10. We wish you many more years of health and happiness.
Please everyone practice patience during this period of chaos and uncertainty. Please respect those that are staying closed to avoid this virus. Check in on your neighbor or someone who may need help. This will not last forever. If you can’t be anything, be kind.
If you have news to share, give me a call at (304)777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
