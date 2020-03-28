Good Morning Mannington!
Has everyone looked at the magnolia trees? If we do not have any frost over the next week or so, they will be beautiful. This is really a sign of spring.
This is something to enjoy during our time of worry. I hope everyone has had the best week that you possibly could, I know so many are off work, events canceled and we are to be staying in as much as possible, so try to do so.
Have a good week, try to stay in, wash your hands anytime you are out or come in contact with others. Stay well and stay safe.
Congratulations
Hunter Upton recently took part in Regional Math Field Day competition and his hard work paid off. He earned a 3rd place award. He is a seventh grader at Mannington Middle School. Congratulations, Hunter.
Just a Note
Some folks are able to do some decorating and redecorating in their homes. This is a good time to do such projects or even do the cleaning that you usually do. Well, I heard last week that one day there was a shortage of paint. We talk about other shortages at this time, but who would have thought? There was more on the truck later in the week.
City Hall – Bill Paying
Effective March 16, the City of Mannington is asking the public to pay water bills, fines, etc. by putting them in an envelope in the drop box on the front door to the Water Department or by calling (304)986-2700 to make debit/credit card payments. Receipts can be picked up at a later date or mailed upon request. In an effort to keep the public and the employees safe, public access is restricted to all city buildings. The office staff is there during regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Municipal court will still be in session.
Support Our Businesses
Our businesses in town are not staying open with normal hours, restaurants are only doing carry out, so this is a difficult time. If folks are not working, they cannot support these small businesses. We hope that they do not have to close, if they do, we hope they can re-open soon. Help them if you are able. They will appreciate what you are able to do. We appreciate what they are trying to do.
Call the Park Board
The Mannington Park Board is asking anyone who made reservations for a pool party and/or pavilion rentals for the 2020 summer season to contact Heather Fluharty at city hall at (304)986-2700 at extension 171 or emailing her at parkboard@cityofmannington.com.
Historical Society
All events for the West Augusta Historical Society are canceled or on hold for now. The are taking renewals or new membership for the organization. The cost for membership is $10 per person or $25 for a family and $100 for a lifetime membership. You may mail your check to West Augusta Historical Society P.O. Box 414, Mannington, WV 26582. All money raised through memberships and other fundraisers will be used for the operation of the Round Barn and Wilson School Museums. They appreciate all the support that the Society has received.
MHS Reunion 2020
The Mannington High School Reunion committee will not meet at this time, but they are still taking reservations. The Reunion is planned for July 10-11. As of now they are still planning to hold this event. If there are secretaries that have checks for reservations from alumni, please mail them to Bill Hunter, 1107 Dickson Ave., Mannington, WV 26582. It is hoped that the committee will be able to continue with plans for the Reunion. For any questions, please call Marjorie Talkington, president at (304)986-1546. Hope to be able to see everyone in July.
Whetstone Cemetery
Do you have family or friends buried at Whetstone Cemetery? It will not be long before the Spring Clean and mowing will begin. It takes a lot to keep these small cemeteries nice and to show respect for those who are buried there. If you can please make a donation for the up keep to Mike Hays, 204 Marshall Street, Mannington, WV 26582. This up keep is done all summer, so it takes a lot of money to keep it looking nice. Mike would like to say thank you to those who were so generous last summer, to make donations to help with the upkeep.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at (304)986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information by Wednesday before the column is printed in the Saturday edition of the paper.
