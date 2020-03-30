Good Morning, White Hall
I hope everyone is healthy and able to entertain the kids and yourselves! Hopefully it won’t last as long as they are predicting!
What a fantastic weekend if you just considered that it was up to 84 degrees, and the weather was beautiful!
At least the kids could get outside to play and we can take care of all the beautiful flowers that are here bright and early!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday today, to Councilman Frank Jarman, and Happy Birthday to Frank’s wife Lynn, whose birthday is Friday!
Happy Birthday to a great couple!
Three Rivers Senior Queen
The election for the Three Rivers Senior Queen selection, has changed to Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Inn.
For more information call Marcella at 304-365-0491.
White Hall Elementary School
The ‘Home of the White Hall Wildcats!’ will remain closed through April 20 at this point, but we are still operating online.
Our students are still continuing their instruction, teachers are available for online help, and Marion County is still providing and delivering lunches for those in need, said Principal Nan Murray.
White Hall Express Library
White Hall Express Library is the first of its kind in West Virginia.
The Express is located at the entrance to the Public Safety Building, at 118 Tygart Mall Loop next to the Tygart Valley Cinema. Patrons can browse the collection, pick up holds, and return items—all at this convenient kiosk.
It is free to use with MCPLS, Bridgeport Public Library, and soon Clarksburg Public Library Cards. The Kiosk holds multiple formats of items, including graphic novels, large print, audiobooks, and DVDs.
For more information, you may go to mcpls.org.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The meeting was held via Cisco Webex Meetings. Login has been posted on Facebook for the public.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes, and financial reports.
There were no citizens’ concerns and no public hearings or fire department reports.
John Jacobs reported on the Annexation Committee. More will be coming about the Courtney residents coming into the town.
Chief Guerrieri reported that everyone is worried about the corona virus. The 911 Board supplied the police department with hand sanitizer, and 95 surgical masks, reimbursed the $6,000 for the canine from drug money in the general funds. If you need anything call.
Mayor Michael thanked the police department for all their hard work and for taking good care of White Hall.
Lawyer Simmerman discussed the Biafore annexation, MVB and Courtney issue, and the federal government issue with layoffs, etc.
Street and highway funding, and hotel/ motel funds will be discussed at the next meeting.
Work will continue from home, picking up mail and checking voice mail at the office.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
