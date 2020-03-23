Good Morning White Hall!
Happy Birthday to Councilman Frank Jarman and his wife Lynn. Frank’s birthday is March 30 and Lynn’s is April 3.
Happy Spring! I hope everybody has a way of entertaining themselves. It’s really hard not to run out to Walmart or Dollar General.
Hopefully most of us have flowers or a garden to get ready, that will help keep us busy.
Happy Birthday
Helen Ruth Curry will celebrate her 90th birthday today, March 23.
She has lived in the same house in White Hall for 53 years. She and her husband David, raised their three children here.
Helen Ruth was the first school secretary to be employed at the White Hall School, and then moved on to the Marion County School central office.
She is a 50-year member of the Beverly CEOS, and a 20-year volunteer at Fairmont General Hospital.
She and her husband played a lot of golf at Apple Valley Golf Course. In fact, he passed away about 20 minutes after their game in 2004.
Helen Ruth is now living in an Independent Living Community in Williamsport, Maryland, and still does some volunteering, walking, playing some golf.
Thank you Helen Ruth for all the great things you did in our community!
White Hall Council Meeting
The meeting is open to the public with limited seating to practice social distancing.
The regular meeting will be held at the new Public Safety Building at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, at 6 p.m.
Mayor John Michael will open the ceremonies with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Residents’ concerns will be held with three minutes for each concern. A sign-up sheet will be available and must be filled out. If you are speaking, please sign up 15 minutes before the meeting.
The treasurer and financial reports, will be followed by communications, announcements, and public hearing.
The Annexation Committee update, will be followed by the police, legal maintenance and public works and the Town Coordinator report.
Unfinished business is followed by
New Business to Consider: consider budget revision FY 19-20, approve budget FY 20-21, consider street & highway funding and Discuss restricted Hotel/Motel funds followed by final remarks to the council and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, anniversaries, or news happening in White Hall call Claudia at (304) 534-3524. If you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at .
