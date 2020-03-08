Ten days to Spring, but who’s counting? I am! Counting down the days to green grass, warm evenings, starting seeds, bike rides! I can go on and on! In Arizona cactus blooms are a sign, Mississippi budding pecan trees, and in Oregon the blooming of the ornamental trees herald the spring season. What is your sign? Not in the astrological sense, but when you breathe deep, close your eyes and think “Ahhh, this is it! Spring!”
WV Cardiac Project
The WV Cardiac Project is coming to Barrackville Elementary School at 9 a.m. on March 24. The project seeks to inform families via health screenings about the risks of childhood obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and more. Children in kindergarten, second and fifth, with parental permission, will have health screening including height and weight and a brief visual exam of the neck. Acanthosis Nigricans (AN) may appear as a dark mark on the neck, which can be related to developing Type 2 diabetes. Fifth graders may receive a blood pressure check. All results will be sent to the school in a sealed envelope to be sent home about 4-6 weeks after the screenings. If you have any questions contact 304-293-6516 or wvcardiacproject@wvu.edu
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Barrackville Town Council covered a full agenda during the March 3rd meeting. Notes from the meeting are not official minutes and any interested resident should attend the monthly meeting for more information. Three candidates for office in the May election briefly introduced themselves and shared their platforms: Ronald Straight for the House of Delegates, Stevie McDonald for prosecutor, and Brian Shuck for Marion County Magistrate. Code enforcement officers and building inspectors from the city of Fairmont shared their knowledge and answered questions on the 2015 International Maintenance Code. Their recommendation was to adopt a Property Maintenance Code which would deal specifically with the condition of existing housing and non-residential property, including commercial or industrial land uses. Many residents are participating in the street repair project, drainage work on some streets will be addressed and sidewalk construction is due to begin immediately. Scholarship and Committee applications are due April 20.
Upcoming election- filing for office dates are March 1 through March 15- the fifteenth is a Sunday but any filing documents placed in the door drop on that day will be honored. There is a $25 fee to file for office. The second reading of the ordinance for creating a “Planning Commission” was completed with one member opposing the motion to the reading. There will be a special meeting of council March 17th to approve the budget. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
PTO Pie Sale!
Barrackville PTO is conducting a pie sale with items from The Pie Shoppe. There are 12 pie flavors to choose from and orders are due by March 16th, the costs of the pies are $9.50. Pies will be delivered before Easter break. For more information or to place an order, contact the Barrackville School at 304-367-2128. The next meeting of the PTO will be Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30 pm in the school cafeteria.
Girl Scout Cookie Drive-Thru! Brilliant!
Barrackville multi-level Girl Scout Troop 35851 will be having a Girl Scout cookie drive-thru at the Barrackville School on March 28 from 10-4. The pick-up will be in the bus loop. Patrons can just pull up and buy cookies in a drive-thru fashion. No need to preorder, so if you missed ordering or, more likely, have already consumed all your delicious cookies save this date to refill your pantry!
Congratulations and Good Luck!
Good luck to the North Marion Lady Huskies basketball team at the state tournament in Charleston. Bring home another state championship! One for the thumb!
Good luck to the North Marion boys basketball team in their upcoming regional game this week, in their quest for a state tournament berth.
Breakfast
Bethesda Baptist Church Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. All men from the community are welcome to attend this time of prayer and fellowship. Breakfast will be provided free.
Contact
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Friday.
