For the past week, school buses have been parked in a strategic pattern on the grounds of Fairmont Senior High as a way to congratulate the Class of 2020 for achieving this milestone under the constraints of the novel coronavirus pandemic. On May 7, Photographer Zane Crosby shot the photos for the Marion County Board of Education’s transportation department and school district staff began emailing the photos out into the community where they quickly became a hit. “I am already getting phone calls and texts from the community who have my cell phone number! They love it,” said FSHS Principal Karen Finamore.
Congratulations Seniors
