In my 28 years serving the Fairmont Police Department, I’ve unfortunately seen far too many young people have their lives forever altered by getting mixed up in crime.
For these kids, high-quality early education and care could have helped keep them on a path away from the criminal justice system.
Thankfully, our state has become a national leader in investing in preschool.
Pre-kindergarten is free to all four-year-olds in West Virginia, and, prior to the pandemic, close to 70 percent were enrolled. Pre-K funding goes to public schools and programs often partner with child care centers, private pre-K, or Head Start. Research shows that this investment will pay dividends: studies show children who participate in quality preschool programs are more likely to graduate from high school and less likely to engage in criminal activities. They also tend to be more successful economically.
As proud as I am that West Virginia has made such a strong commitment to preschool, this work isn’t finished.
Preschool takes time to pay dividends, and maintaining high quality in early education means that we must champion the federal funding that helps make it possible. West Virginia also has a child care shortage, with nearly two-thirds of residents living in a child care “desert,” where there are more than three young children for each licensed child care slot.
I’m a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a national bipartisan organization of more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, and prosecutors who promote solutions that steer kids away from crime. Our elected officials, on a bipartisan basis, need to support programs that work and benefit West Virginia. Two examples of essential federal programs that help our state’s young people are the Child Care and Development Block Grant and Head Start.
Our state benefits substantially from CCDBG, which provides flexible funding for low-income parents to use a child care voucher at the location of their choice, with safeguards and supports for quality improvement.
I’m pleased that both of our U.S. Senators, one Democrat and one Republican, fought for historic increases in this program. However, only 19 percent of eligible young children receive vouchers and CCDBG increases aren’t guaranteed for next year, which is why the appropriations process happening now is so crucial.
Likewise, although West Virginia receives more than $72 million in federal funding for Head Start, only 29 percent of eligible children are served by Head Start and only eight percent are served by Early Head Start. Clearly, there’s a need for more support.
Over the next eight months or so, Congress has to appropriate the funds we need for next year — and they need to continue to prioritize and support research-proven programs that strengthen the next generation and help young people avoid crime.
I hope such funding continues. If it does, it will mean fewer kids getting into the back of police cars in the years to come, and more kids looking forward to enjoyable, productive lives.
Steven Shine is Chief of the Fairmont Police Department and a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids
