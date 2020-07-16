Council votes to re-develop East Side's Norwood Park

FAIRMONT — Norwood Park is getting a makeover that will allow people off all abilities to have fun on its playground.
For about three years, Fairmont’s Parks Commission has been working to redevelop Norwood Park on the East Side into a handicap-accessible playground, and now the project has the go-ahead from city council, which voted Tuesday to permit multi-phase construction on the site.
“Very, very excited we don’t have to worry about funding for this project,” said Hanna Turner, marketing and communications program manager and city parks coordinator for the City of Fairmont. “It’s fully funded so that’s a really big thing for all of Fairmont I think, but also for that area of Fairmont on the East Side.”
Turner said she hopes to start the first phase of the project this fall, which will focus on the construction of a new playground first, followed by other improvements to the site.
The project has been supported by local organizations as well, including the Disability Action Center and Novelis, which has contributed financially and through volunteer work to the planned playground. Turner said the playground is planned to be used by children of all abilities.
“Our hopes are to have the project be a destination for everybody in the city, the county and the region,” Turner said. “We do not have anywhere that is really handicap-accessible specific. This will also provide areas of play for children that are on the spectrum and have other abilities — people of all abilities.”
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield shared his experience of having a special needs child, and said he is looking forward to seeing this project completed because of what it will offer to children of different abilities.
“Unless you had or have been related to a special needs child and go through the period, especially when they’re younger, when they have so many challenges,” Merrifield said. “When you go to a regular playground, you just add to that. To have this type of facility, you can’t completely comprehend how special it is.”
Josh Rice, a council member who also serves on the City Parks Commission, also works for Novelis, and said the company is excited to be part of bringing this kind of opportunity to the East Side.
“I am glad to be a part of it,” Rice said. “The team at Novelis, they’re also ecstatic about being a part of it, helping out in any way that they can and joining in with the city and Parks Commission.”
Merrifield said he believes this project will come to be one of the signature sites of Fairmont, seeing that it has the support from so many people of the community.
“We talk about things that make a statement for the city,” Merrifield said. “This is certainly in the list of important things that make a statement about who your city is.”
