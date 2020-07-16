FAIRMONT — The completion and eventual opening of the Middletown Commons will be somewhat of a familiar sight for County Commissioner Randy Elliott.
Elliott said he remembers when the Middletown Mall opened, and the sense of pride Marion County felt in having a hub they could visit for some fun and shopping.
“It’s going to be something the whole community can be proud of, like we were in 1970 when they opened it,” Elliott said. “It’ll be a ribbon cutting on something that has had to happen for a long time.”
On Wednesday, the Marion County Commission approved about $4 million in funding from the Tax Increment Financing District that will allow contractors to start work on replacing the storm and water systems, the sidewalk and the lighting at the project.
“Now that we’ve got the approval from commission, we can get these things awarded and everyone can get to work down there on the exterior,” said Scott Copen, vice president of CRE, the management firm working on the project. “For us, all the public infrastructure down there, with the exception of gas, is getting replaced.”
According to Copen, this upcoming work represents a majority of what needs to be completed for the Middletown Commons, and different parts of construction will commence soon, to get the project finished.
“All new electrical lines are going in, the entire water system is being replaced, the entire sewer system, storm system,” Copen said. “As far as a priority, it’s all a priority. That’s the reason we bid all these contracts that we did.”
One of the bigger projects, Copen said, will be redeveloping the intersection that leads into Walmart’s parking lot, to make a new entrance at the stop light that leads to the Commons’ parking area.
“We’re working with (Division of Highways) now on getting the developer’s agreement in place,” Copen said. “Anticipate that project going out to bid in the next 60 days. That includes the work order on the new intersection, upgrades to the existing intersection.”
Elliott said the commission was excited to be able to continue moving forward on the funding for the Middletown Commons, and the upcoming round of construction projects will make big impacts on the look of the site.
“The four items there are essential, they’re important; it’s part of the TIF money we approved for them,” Elliott said. “It’s exciting to see development and progress take place as you look.”
Copen said the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially affect the timeline of construction on the Middletown Commons, but it has not yet made a difference, and only will if construction workers are deemed unable to continue building.
“So long as the pandemic doesn’t affect contractors’ ability to work... As long as there are no orders that would shut down the contractors and allow them to keep from working, it won’t affect it,” Copen said.
Copen said this round of projects will be wrapped up when the warm weather hits next spring. He also said the parking lot has to be one of the last pieces completed on construction, because other parts, like water and sewage, need to be done first.
“You can’t fix the roads until you fix the infrastructure underneath the building,” Copen said. “Until we replace the sanitary and storm systems, they’re very limited on what they can do in fixing the roads.”
Elliott said the Middletown Mall parking lot was infamous for its potholes and rigid structure, and that once the inside of the commons is done, construction workers can finally get to redoing the rocky parking lot.
“They’ve got to get the inside of the building first, they’ll get that last,” Elliott said.
